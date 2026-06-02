Cristiano Ronaldo sees Al Nassr coaching options narrow as Marco Silva reportedly agrees to Benfica job

Cristiano Ronaldo will face the challenge of breaking in another new manager at Al Nassr, following Jorge Jesus’s announced departure from the club at the end of the 2025-26 season. The candidate pool for the vacant position has narrowed considerably, as Fulham boss Marco Silva has reportedly agreed to take over at Portuguese giants Benfica.

After a highly successful five-year tenure at Craven Cottage, Silva had emerged as a primary target for Al Nassr, with ownership hoping his shared nationality would foster an immediate bond with Ronaldo and the squad’s heavy contingent of Portuguese speakers. While an official contract offer was still pending, a prominent European power has beaten the Saudi outfit to the punch.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Silva has finalized an agreement to become Benfica‘s next head coach. With Fulham confirming his departure on Tuesday, the Portuguese tactician is expected to sign a initial two-year contract with an option to extend his stay in Lisbon through 2029.

The blockbuster appointment hinges completely on Jose Mourinho’s heavily anticipated move to Real Madrid, which is currently stalled due to the presidential elections at the Spanish club. As soon as Mourinho, who has reportedly signed his contract with Los Blancos, officially vacates the Benfica bench, Silva will step in as his immediate successor.

Fulham head coach, Marco Silva waves at the fans at Craven Cottage.

With Cristiano Ronaldo entering the final year of an Al Nassr contract set to expire in June 2027, the identity of the next manager remains a critical factor in what could be the final season of his iconic professional career. With Silva off the table and Jorge Jesus walking away after delivering a league championship, elite options are rapidly dwindling in Riyadh.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo gets major Al-Nassr squad update as key teammate Inigo Martinez reveals contract decision

Is Roberto Martinez an option for Al Nassr?

Another prominent name floating through the Al Nassr rumor mill is Roberto Martinez, the current head coach of the Portugal national team. Under contract through the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, the Spanish manager’s club future remains up in the air, and his established rapport with the former Real Madrid superstar has naturally landed him on the shortlist.

In a statement obtained by 365 Scores Arabic, Jesse De Preter, Martinez’s sports agent, addressed the ongoing speculation linking his client to the Saudi Pro League side: “Roberto Martinez is proud to have his name linked with a club as big as Al Nassr. However, at this moment, his full focus remains on his current mission with the Portugal national team at the World Cup.”

While keeping his client fully locked into a deep World Cup run, the representative refused to entirely close the door on a lucrative move to the Gulf state once the tournament concludes. “The coach is postponing any discussions about his future until his duties with the Portugal national team have concluded,” De Preter added.

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