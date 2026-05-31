Video: Christian Pulisic breaks 21-game goalscoring drought to extend USMNT’s lead over Senegal

The USMNT are hosting Senegal on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of both nations’ final preparations for the 2026 World Cup. After setting up the opening match-winner with a brilliant assist, Christian Pulisic later found the back of the net himself to double the advantage for the Stars and Stripes, emphatically snapping a frustrating 21-game goalscoring drought.

Early in the seventh minute, a fluid buildup sequence from the hosts saw Ricardo Pepi drift out to the left flank to collect a pass from Antonee Robinson. The forward quickly spotted a surging Pulisic breaking past the backline, allowing the AC Milan winger to whip a precise cross into the box for Sergiño Dest to fire home the opener, but the USMNT star wasn’t done yet.

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Catching Senegal completely exposed, Alex Freeman picked out a surging Ricardo Pepi, who drove the ball deep into the attacking third. With immaculate timing, the PSV striker slipped a perfectly weighted pass to Pulisic, who used a clever first touch to leave goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stranded on the turf before sliding the ball home from a tight angle to make it 2-0.

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Pulisic puts goal drought down to rest

Prior to Sunday’s breakthrough, Pulisic had been unable to find the back of the net since the calendar turned to 2026, a high-profile slump that plagued him both with AC Milan and during the USMNT’s international friendlies back in March. Spanning 21 matches, 19 with the Rossoneri and two with the Stars and Stripes, the forward finally halted his dry spell exactly 154 days after his last goal.

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Both head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Pulisic had faced persistent questions regarding his form, but the Argentine manager fiercely backed his talisman by predicting the drought would break in time for the World Cup, while the winger consistently downplayed any panic. Earning his 85th career cap, Pulisic notched his 33rd international goal, moving him one step closer to tying Eric Wynalda for fourth on the USMNT’s all-time scoring list.

The moment also marked Pulisic’s first international goal since the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica back in November 2024. Having previously recorded just one goal and three assists in 11 appearances prior to Sunday’s kickoff, the captain emphatically stamped his authority on the Pochettino era by registering both a goal and an assist in the very same match.