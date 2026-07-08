Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Kylian Mbappe’s France reclaims top spot in FIFA Ranking ahead of Messi’s Argentina before World Cup quarterfinals

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.
© Buda Mendes & Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

The 2026 World Cup is entering its final stages, with just eight teams remaining and the quarterfinals set to begin on Thursday, July 9th. In the latest FIFA Rankings update ahead of the next round, Kylian Mbappe‘s France has moved back to the top, nudging Lionel Messi’s Argentina off the summit.

Mbappe was the difference-maker in France‘s 1-0 Round of 16 win over Paraguay, converting the decisive penalty. The victory earned Les Bleus 9.26 additional ranking points, pushing their total to 1,925.86 and returning them to first place.

Argentina, meanwhile, engineered a stunning comeback to advance, overturning a 2-0 deficit against Egypt to win 3-2 in another Messi masterclass. The victory was not enough to hold onto top spot in the rankings, however, and the Albiceleste now sit second with 1,925.15 points.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Argentina had entered the tournament ranked first after France’s shock group-stage loss to Ivory Coast sent Les Bleus tumbling to third behind Spain. With both nations now among the last eight, the points accumulated in the knockout rounds have been enough to flip the order, with France now leading Argentina by just 0.71 points.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France walks off the pitch.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France walks off the pitch.

Six of the top 10 nations remain in the quarterfinals

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals have already made history, marking the first time Brazil, Germany, and Italy are all absent at this stage of the competition. Despite that shake-up, six of the eight remaining teams were ranked inside the FIFA Rankings‘ top 10 before the tournament began.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi sets and extends multiple World Cup records after starring for Argentina against Egypt

see also

Lionel Messi sets and extends multiple World Cup records after starring for Argentina against Egypt

Argentina (1st), Spain (2nd), France (3rd), England (4th), Morocco (7th), and Belgium (9th) all entered the World Cup among the world’s elite. The two sides who gate-crashed the party are Switzerland, who came in ranked 19th with 1,650.06 points, and Norway, Erling Haaland’s side, who were 31st with 1,557.44 points.

FIFA Rankings top 10 ahead of the World Cup quarterfinals

  1. France — 1925.86 points.
  2. Argentina — 1925.15 points.
  3. Spain — 1912.34 points.
  4. England — 1871.39 points.
  5. Brazil — 1804.92 points.
  6. Morocco — 1803.99 points.
  7. Portugal — 1787.85 points.
  8. Belgium — 1778.36 points.
  9. Netherlands — 1775.54 points.
  10. Mexico — 1754.30 points.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Argentina remains atop the final FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup: Where does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal sit?

Lionel Messi’s Argentina remains atop the final FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup: Where does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal sit?

Lionel Messi's Argentina captured the No. 1 spot in the final FIFA rankings' update ahead of the 2026 World Cup, leaving fans wondering exactly where Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal lands heading into the tournament.

Argentina reclaim top spot in FIFA rankings over Spain, France: Messi faces worrying record ahead of World Cup

Argentina reclaim top spot in FIFA rankings over Spain, France: Messi faces worrying record ahead of World Cup

The latest results by Spain and France will allow Argentina to return to the top of the FIFA rankings. However, that will also leave Lionel Messi and his teammates facing an unfavorable statistic.

FIFA rankings update: Mbappe’s France move to No. 1 ahead of Yamal’s Spain and Messi’s Argentina

FIFA rankings update: Mbappe’s France move to No. 1 ahead of Yamal’s Spain and Messi’s Argentina

In the latest FIFA rankings update, Kylian Mbappe’s France has claimed the top, leaving Lamine Yamal’s Spain and Lionel Messi’s Argentina behind.

Mbappe edges Messi as France overtake Argentina in latest FIFA rankings update

Mbappe edges Messi as France overtake Argentina in latest FIFA rankings update

Kylian Mbappe’s France have climbed the FIFA rankings, leaving Lionel Messi’s Argentina behind.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo