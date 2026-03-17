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How to watch Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Ousmane Diomande of Sporting Clube de Portugal and Sondre Auklend of Bodo/Glimt
© Martin Ole Wold/Getty ImagesOusmane Diomande of Sporting Clube de Portugal and Sondre Auklend of Bodo/Glimt
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Tuesday, March 17, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Holding a commanding 3–0 aggregate lead, Bodø/Glimt head into the second leg of this UEFA Champions League Round of 16 looking to seal their place in the quarterfinals against Sporting CP.

The Norwegian side have emerged as the competition’s breakout story after their stunning elimination of Inter Milan earlier in the tournament, but Sporting will attempt to spark a comeback at home and keep their European hopes alive—making this matchup one fans won’t want to miss.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Sporting CP vs Bodø/Glimt and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

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