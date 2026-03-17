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Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Predicted lineups for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid in Champions League clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League.

Despite arriving as underdogs due to numerous injuries, Real Madrid managed to secure a convincing 3–0 victory over Manchester City, surprising everyone. Because of this, they come into today’s Champions League match with a clear advantage, but the Citizens could unleash a powerful attack in search of a comeback. For this reason, fans are closely monitoring the status of Kylian Mbappé, who has been included in the squad after his knee injury.

Kylian Mbappé has taken part in the last two group training sessions with Los Blancos, showing a notable improvement in his left knee injury. Despite this, the Frenchman is not expected to start against Manchester City, but he could see playing time in the second half of the match, reports Diario AS. In addition, he was seen touching his knee in the last training session, so he may not yet be at 100%.

In the potential absence of the Frenchman, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa may once again rely on Vinicius Jr. and Brahim Díaz as they aim to create space and capitalize on Federico Valverde’s scoring form. Additionally, Gonzalo García has been managing knee discomfort for nearly a month, which might prevent him from starting. However, he could still be available on the bench for limited playing time.

Taking advantage of the aggregate lead, Real Madrid could look to maintain their defensive approach in today’s Champions League clash, led by Aurélien Tchouaméni and Antonio Rüdiger. Alongside them, Thiago Pitarch is expected to start again despite the demanding nature of the match, as he has impressed Arbeloa with his level, reports Onda Cero. Needing a major comeback, coach Pep Guardiola could indeed opt to impose a powerful attacking setup once more.

Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid

Manchester City predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid

Looking to mount a major comeback against Real Madrid, Manchester City are expected to bring Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden back into the starting lineup, while keeping Bernardo Silva and Rodri Hernández. However, Pep Guardiola could also look to avoid leaving too much space in behind by potentially reintroducing Abdukodir Khusanov or John Stones at right-back, alongside Rayan Aït-Nouri on the left, aiming for greater defensive solidity.

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Arbeloa reveals Mbappe and Bellingham availability for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City

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Arbeloa reveals Mbappe and Bellingham availability for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City

Considering this, the Citizens could play as follows: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Rayan Aït-Nouri; Rodri, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki; Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Manchester City

Real Madrid face Manchester City as clear favorite following their three-goal advantage on aggregate. Because of this, Arbeloa may choose not to risk starting Kylian Mbappé, as he does not appear to be at full fitness. However, Los Blancos could once again rely on Vinicius Jr. and look to Federico Valverde’s scoring form, having netted five goals in his last three matches. Coupled with this, Antonio Rudiger is again expected to lead the defensive strategy.

With this in mind, Real Madrid could lineup as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr.

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Arbeloa reveals Mbappe and Bellingham availability for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City

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