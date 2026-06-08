Jurrien Timber ruled out of Netherlands’ World Cup squad due to injury despite featuring in UCL final

The Netherlands has become the latest nation to suffer a massive roster blow ahead of the 2026 World Cup, losing one of its foundational stars in Jurrien Timber. Despite suiting up for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final, the defender has failed to fully recover from a lingering ailment and will miss the tournament entirely.

On Monday, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) released a statement confirming that Timber will miss the 2026 World Cup. “The 24-year-old defender has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to take part in the World Cup in a medically responsible manner. In consultation with the medical staff, it has therefore been decided that Timber will leave the national team’s pre-camp in New York after the game against Uzbekistan,” the statement read.

Timber has been battling a groin injury since March 14, when he was forced off in the 38th minute of a Premier League match against Everton. The injury sidelined the defender for 14 consecutive games across all competitions for Arsenal before he finally made his return to action in the Champions League final against PSG.

In that final, which was ultimately decided via a penalty shootout, Timber logged 54 minutes off the bench, convincing head coach Ronald Koeman that he was fit enough for a World Cup call-up. However, after sitting out the June 3 friendly against Algeria and failing to gain medical clearance for the upcoming clash with Uzbekistan, the coaching staff ultimately opted to send him home.

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Netherlands already has Timber’s replacement

With 23 caps for the Oranje, Timber had blossomed into a vital piece for Koeman due to his versatility to slot in at both right-back and center-back. While this groin setback denies the Arsenal man a chance at his second consecutive World Cup appearance following Qatar 2022, the Dutch camp has already moved quickly to fill his spot.

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see also Dumfries’ Real Madrid move sparks reaction from Netherlands coach and Barcelona icon Koeman

In a follow-up statement, the national team revealed that Koeman has called up Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida to replace Timber on the roster. Even with the change, Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries is still expected to start at right-back; Dumfries sat out the Algeria friendly to undergo a medical examination ahead of his high-profile transfer to Real Madrid.

Players from the UCL final joining the World Cup

With the Champions League final taking place on May 30, most of the players involved missed the first week of international training camp. Yet, of all the European stars who featured in the club finale, Timber appears to be the only one to suffer a tournament-ending setback.

While multiple players are now integrating into camps or logging minutes in pre-World Cup tune-ups, France had its own scare regarding Arsenal defender William Saliba. Saliba missed Les Bleus‘ matchup against Ivory Coast due to back tightness, but he has already returned to the pitch for Monday’s friendly against Northern Ireland.

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