Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Arbeloa reveals Mbappe and Bellingham availability for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
© Denis Doyle/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesReal Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham have been two of Real Madrid‘s most significant absentees over the past several weeks, both sidelined through injury. With the UEFA Champions League second leg against Manchester City now just around the corner, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa addressed the availability of the star pair ahead of the trip to the Etihad.

With the Round of 16 second leg scheduled for Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium, Real Madrid’s traveling squad included both Bellingham and Mbappe among the called-up players. Both the Englishman and the Frenchman participated in the training session at the Etihad, though the nature of their involvement immediately became a talking point given their respective injury situations.

When asked at his pre-match press conference whether either player would see minutes, Arbeloa addressed Bellingham first: “Bellingham was the one who wanted to travel with his teammates to be with the team. He is going to continue his recovery and will take part in a portion of the training session, but he won’t be involved tomorrow. It’s very important for his teammates to see him back training. He is going to be one of our leaders, and it’s important that he is here with us.

Having ruled Bellingham out, Arbeloa was notably more upbeat about Mbappé. “Mbappe is now available, so you will see tomorrow,” the interim head coach said, with the Frenchman expected to come off the bench rather than start.

Tweet placeholder

Bellingham has been out of action since February 1, when he sustained an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg during a match against Rayo Vallecano, and has yet to return to full fitness. Mbappe, meanwhile, was absent for the first leg with a knee sprain, and after reports of a trip to Paris to consult specialists about his treatment, is now in line to feature in the second leg as Madrid chase a place in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement
Carlo Ancelotti deepens on Real Madrid’s crisis, defending Kylian Mbappé: ‘When you change something, it can’t always go well’

see also

Carlo Ancelotti deepens on Real Madrid’s crisis, defending Kylian Mbappé: ‘When you change something, it can’t always go well’

Do Real Madrid really need Mbappe?

Real Madrid’s 2025-26 season has been turbulent, opening with a Club World Cup defeat before Xabi Alonso was dismissed as head coach following the Spanish Super Cup final loss. Amid the upheaval, Mbappe’s contributions had been the one consistent bright spot, with his lack of defensive effort overshadowed by a staggering return of 38 goals in 33 games.

Despite leading the scoring charts in both La Liga and the Champions League, questions have emerged over whether Real Madrid actually depend on Mbappé to win. Across the eight games he has missed through injury, Los Blancos have recorded six wins against just two defeats.

The Champions League, in particular, has told an interesting story in his absence. Madrid beat Benfica 2-1 in the playoff second leg without him before dismantling Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg, a performance so dominant that it prompted genuine debate over whether Mbappe’s inclusion could actually disrupt the team’s tactical balance.

Advertisement

Arbeloa was asked directly whether Real Madrid were better without Mbappe, and the coach turned the question into a tribute to his squad’s depth: “It is difficult to think that a team could be more competitive without the best player in the world. However, that says a lot about the Real Madrid squad—about the effort many of the players are putting in, and the level and quality of so many of them. So, I am happy that even without having the best player in the world on the pitch, people are speaking so highly of how the team is performing.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe and other two stars are included on Real Madrid squad to face Manchester City in Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe and other two stars are included on Real Madrid squad to face Manchester City in Champions League clash

Ahead of the second leg against Manchester City, Real Madrid receive very solid reinforcements. Both Kylian Mbappé and two other players join coach Álvaro Arbeloa’s squad list, giving fans more hope of consolidating a victory in the Champions League clash.

Ulreich joins Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich injury crisis as 16-year-old set for Champions League debut vs Atalanta

Ulreich joins Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich injury crisis as 16-year-old set for Champions League debut vs Atalanta

With Sven Ulreich joining Manuel Neuer and other goalkeepers in the injury list, a 16-year-old Bayern Munich player could end up making his UEFA Champions League debut against Atalanta.

Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Elche in La Liga but Alvaro Arbeloa provides return timeline ahead of UEFA Champions League second leg vs. Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Elche in La Liga but Alvaro Arbeloa provides return timeline ahead of UEFA Champions League second leg vs. Manchester City

With the Spanish club entering a crucial phase of the season, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has provided a fresh update on the French star’s condition after he was ruled out of the upcoming La Liga match against Elche.

Report: Inter Miami set to boost Lionel Messi’s squad with 18-year-old Argentine through 2026 MLS season

Report: Inter Miami set to boost Lionel Messi’s squad with 18-year-old Argentine through 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi is set to have his squad boosted as Inter Miami are reportedly closing in the signing of a 18-year-old Argentine through the 2026 MLS season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo