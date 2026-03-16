Arbeloa reveals Mbappe and Bellingham availability for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham have been two of Real Madrid‘s most significant absentees over the past several weeks, both sidelined through injury. With the UEFA Champions League second leg against Manchester City now just around the corner, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa addressed the availability of the star pair ahead of the trip to the Etihad.

With the Round of 16 second leg scheduled for Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium, Real Madrid’s traveling squad included both Bellingham and Mbappe among the called-up players. Both the Englishman and the Frenchman participated in the training session at the Etihad, though the nature of their involvement immediately became a talking point given their respective injury situations.

When asked at his pre-match press conference whether either player would see minutes, Arbeloa addressed Bellingham first: “Bellingham was the one who wanted to travel with his teammates to be with the team. He is going to continue his recovery and will take part in a portion of the training session, but he won’t be involved tomorrow. It’s very important for his teammates to see him back training. He is going to be one of our leaders, and it’s important that he is here with us.“

Having ruled Bellingham out, Arbeloa was notably more upbeat about Mbappé. “Mbappe is now available, so you will see tomorrow,” the interim head coach said, with the Frenchman expected to come off the bench rather than start.

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Bellingham has been out of action since February 1, when he sustained an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg during a match against Rayo Vallecano, and has yet to return to full fitness. Mbappe, meanwhile, was absent for the first leg with a knee sprain, and after reports of a trip to Paris to consult specialists about his treatment, is now in line to feature in the second leg as Madrid chase a place in the quarterfinals.

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see also Carlo Ancelotti deepens on Real Madrid’s crisis, defending Kylian Mbappé: ‘When you change something, it can’t always go well’

Do Real Madrid really need Mbappe?

Real Madrid’s 2025-26 season has been turbulent, opening with a Club World Cup defeat before Xabi Alonso was dismissed as head coach following the Spanish Super Cup final loss. Amid the upheaval, Mbappe’s contributions had been the one consistent bright spot, with his lack of defensive effort overshadowed by a staggering return of 38 goals in 33 games.

Despite leading the scoring charts in both La Liga and the Champions League, questions have emerged over whether Real Madrid actually depend on Mbappé to win. Across the eight games he has missed through injury, Los Blancos have recorded six wins against just two defeats.

The Champions League, in particular, has told an interesting story in his absence. Madrid beat Benfica 2-1 in the playoff second leg without him before dismantling Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg, a performance so dominant that it prompted genuine debate over whether Mbappe’s inclusion could actually disrupt the team’s tactical balance.

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Arbeloa was asked directly whether Real Madrid were better without Mbappe, and the coach turned the question into a tribute to his squad’s depth: “It is difficult to think that a team could be more competitive without the best player in the world. However, that says a lot about the Real Madrid squad—about the effort many of the players are putting in, and the level and quality of so many of them. So, I am happy that even without having the best player in the world on the pitch, people are speaking so highly of how the team is performing.“