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Which PSG Champions League winners will star at the 2026 World Cup?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Dembélé tied the match for Paris Saint-Germain
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesDembélé tied the match for Paris Saint-Germain

The Champions League is over after a dramatic final, so now it is time for the World Cup. With Paris Saint-Germain winning the title for the second consecutive time as they beat Arsenal in a penalty shootout, many of their players will not have time to rest because they must represent their countries.

There is no denying they should see many of their players next month. The one leading the way is obviously Ousmane Dembélé, who was picked by Didier Deschamps to seek revenge for France after the last edition’s loss. His presence will not be the only one.

In the French team there are more players who come from Paris Saint-Germain, with Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola joining the Ballon d’Or winner.

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World Cup players from out of France

A top team like Paris Saint-Germain logically has players from different countries who are worthy of their national teams. The other player of huge importance for Luis Enrique is Vitinha, who was a secure presence in Portugal’s list.

Vitinha should be a very important player for Portugal (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Vitinha should be a very important player for Portugal (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The strong list of players from that country includes a decisive piece for Paris Saint-Germain like left back Nuno Mendes, who may share a team with João Neves, with Gonçalo Ramos also called up.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe on alert as PSG injury scare leaves Portugal and France sweating ahead of 2026 World Cup: What is Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele’s condition?

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe on alert as PSG injury scare leaves Portugal and France sweating ahead of 2026 World Cup: What is Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele’s condition?

From the starting lineup of the final, only winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and goalkeeper Matvey Safonov will not be at the World Cup, with Achraf Hakimi representing Morocco and Marquinhos leading Brazil as captains.

More players called

There are more PSG players who will continue into the tournament, with Willian Pacho representing Ecuador and Fabián Ruiz part of Spain’s squad. Lee Kang-in has also been called up for South Korea, while Ibrahim Mbaye completes the group after being selected by Senegal.

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