Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Primeira Liga
Comments

How to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Fredrik Aursnes of SL Benfica
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesFredrik Aursnes of SL Benfica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sporting CP vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Sporting CP vs Benfica
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00pm PT • Sunday, April 19, 2026
WHERE Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes will be on Lisbon this weekend as Sporting CP host Benfica in a high-stakes derby that could reshape the Primeira Liga title race. Sporting remains firmly in the hunt, sitting five points behind leaders Porto with a game in hand, meaning a victory here is essential to keep the pressure on down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Benfica enter with 69 points and only a faint shot at the championship, but securing second place—and with it a coveted Champions League qualifying berth—has become the club’s top priority. With both sides chasing crucial objectives and city pride on the line, this derby promises intensity from start to finish.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Sporting CP vs Benfica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
José Mourinho’s Benfica secure crucial draw vs. Porto as Andreas Schjelderup and Leandro Barreiro strike in Primeira Liga

José Mourinho’s Benfica secure crucial draw vs. Porto as Andreas Schjelderup and Leandro Barreiro strike in Primeira Liga

Benfica and Porto face off today on Matchday 25 of the 2025–26 Primeira Liga, with both teams seeking a crucial victory to solidify their objectives. With that in mind, we will follow the game minute by minute, providing live updates.

Benfica vs. Porto: Confirmed lineups for Matchday 25 in the 2025-26 Primeira Liga

Benfica vs. Porto: Confirmed lineups for Matchday 25 in the 2025-26 Primeira Liga

Benfica and Porto face off on Matchday 25 of the 2025–26 Primeira Liga. While José Mourinho’s side aims to close the gap in the standings, Francesco Farioli’s team is looking to extend its lead at the top of the table. Here are the predicted lineups for both sides.

How to watch Benfica vs Porto in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Benfica vs Porto in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica and FC Porto meet in a Matchday 25 showdown during the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Here you can find full match information, including kickoff time and details on how to watch the game on TV or through available streaming platforms.

How to watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Sporting Braga and Benfica square off in a Matchday 16 showdown of the 2025/26 Primeira Liga. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff information and where to watch it live on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo