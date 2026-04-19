How to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sporting CP vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Sporting CP vs Benfica WHAT Primeira Liga WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00pm PT • Sunday, April 19, 2026 WHERE Fubo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes will be on Lisbon this weekend as Sporting CP host Benfica in a high-stakes derby that could reshape the Primeira Liga title race. Sporting remains firmly in the hunt, sitting five points behind leaders Porto with a game in hand, meaning a victory here is essential to keep the pressure on down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Benfica enter with 69 points and only a faint shot at the championship, but securing second place—and with it a coveted Champions League qualifying berth—has become the club’s top priority. With both sides chasing crucial objectives and city pride on the line, this derby promises intensity from start to finish.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Sporting CP vs Benfica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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