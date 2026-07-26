Lionel Messi to face Cruz Azul with Inter Miami in first Campeones Cup appearance

Lionel Messi reached the MLS pinnacle last season by capturing the 2025 MLS Cup, earning Inter Miami a spot in its first-ever Campeones Cup. The stage is officially set for the North American showdown, as the Herons will take on Mexican powerhouses Cruz Azul for the CONCACAF trophy.

Cruz Azul punching its ticket to the match came down to Saturday’s Campeón de Campeones clash against Toluca, the annual winner-take-all match between Liga MX’s split-season champions. Behind a decisive 3-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park, manager Joel Huiqui’s squad hoisted the hardware and secured its matchup against Inter Miami for the 2026 Campeones Cup.

The 2026 Campeones Cup between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16. Kickoff for both the MLS and Liga MX sides is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The final will take place at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami’s brand-new home since its grand opening in April 2026, granting the South Florida club home-field advantage. A joint decision by MLS and Liga MX officials awarded Inter Miami hosting duties rather than placing the game at a neutral site.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after defeating Cruz Azul.

Messi’s history with Cruz Azul

Messi has yet to suit up for Inter Miami following his summer run with the Argentina national team at the 2026 World Cup. However, the international superstar is expected to be fully match-fit for Cruz Azul, an opponent that holds a special place in his North American journey.

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The Argentine legend has faced La Maquina just once before, a memorable clash on July 21, 2023, during the Leagues Cup. That game marked Messi’s historic Inter Miami debut, capped off by a stunning stoppage-time free kick to seal a 2-1 victory. That goal launched a dominant tournament run that ended with Messi lifting the Leagues Cup trophy, a script he will aim to rewrite three years later in the Campeones Cup.

Messi aims to snap Liga MX winning streak

Established in 2018, the Campeones Cup was designed as an annual showcase pitting the reigning champions of North America’s top two soccer leagues, MLS and Liga MX, against each other. While the head-to-head record remains tight, Mexican clubs have built a recent winning streak that Lionel Messi and company will be eager to snap.

Liga MX representatives have prevailed in each of the past three editions, outlasting Los Angeles FC, the Columbus Crew, and the LA Galaxy, respectively. Through seven all-time meetings, Liga MX holds a narrow 4-3 edge over MLS, giving Inter Miami a chance to level the series.

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