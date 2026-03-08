Trending topics:
Primeira Liga
How to watch Benfica vs Porto in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Victor Froholdt of FC Porto
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesVictor Froholdt of FC Porto
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica vs Porto on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Benfica vs Porto
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, March 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo and Benfica TV INT.
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the Primeira Liga title race heating up, Benfica head into a massive rivalry clash with Porto needing a victory to keep their championship hopes firmly alive. Benfica currently sit seven points behind the league leaders, meaning anything less than three points would make the road to the title significantly tougher.

Meanwhile, Porto enter the weekend on top of the table with 65 points, holding a four-point advantage over Sporting CP and looking to strengthen their grip on first place with another statement win in one of Portugal’s most intense derbies. With pride, pressure, and the title race all on the line, this showdown promises high drama.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Benfica vs Porto and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
