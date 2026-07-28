World Cup 2026 sensation Vozinha could be forced to lose his famous shirt name at Colo-Colo due to one little-known rule

World Cup breakout star Vozinha is preparing for a new chapter after agreeing to join Chilean giant Colo-Colo, but an unexpected obstacle could prevent one of soccer’s newest cult heroes from keeping the identity that made him famous. The Cape Verde international captured global attention with his remarkable performances at the 2026 World Cup, and his move to the Chilean club promises to be one of the most talked-about transfers of the summer.

The veteran goalkeeper heads to Chile after helping the national team enjoy the greatest tournament in its history, while the club strengthens its squad with one of the standout performers from the World Cup. Yet, despite all the excitement surrounding the transfer, a little-known domestic regulation could create an unusual dilemma before he even makes his debut.

World Cup hero earns dream move

The 40-year-old goalkeeper, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, entered the 2026 World Cup without a club after leaving Portuguese side Chaves. By the time the tournament ended, he had become one of its biggest success stories, attracting worldwide admiration for a series of spectacular displays.

Cape Verde enjoyed a historic campaign by reaching the knockout stage for the first time, and Vozinha played a central role throughout the tournament. His performances earned him widespread recognition, transforming him from an experienced free agent into one of the most sought-after goalkeepers on the market.

Vozinha of Cape Verde.

His finest moment arrived during a memorable 0-0 draw against eventual world champion Spain, where he produced seven outstanding saves to frustrate one of the strongest attacks in international soccer. The display immediately turned him into a fan favourite across the globe.

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Vozinha continued to impress throughout the competition, recording another clean sheet against Saudi Arabia before delivering another heroic performance in the Round of 32 against Argentina. Although Cape Verde eventually lost 3-2 after extra time, the goalkeeper made eight saves, including several outstanding stops to deny Lionel Messi and keep his side alive until the closing stages.

By the end of the tournament, the veteran shot-stopper had made 18 saves in four matches, secured a place in FIFA’s Team of the Tournament, and watched his social media following explode from around 50,000 followers to nearly 30 million.

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Colo-Colo confirms agreement

The goalkeeper’s remarkable World Cup displays quickly attracted interest from clubs around the world, but Colo-Colo ultimately won the race for his signature. The Chilean powerhouse has agreed to sign Vozinha on a free transfer after his contract with Chaves expired. Club president Aníbal Mosa confirmed the agreement and explained that the goalkeeper would soon complete the final formalities.

“Vozinha will be a Colo Colo player. In the coming days, he will travel to Chile, undergo the usual medical examinations and then be presented here at the Estadio Monumental,” Mosa said. The president also admitted that the signing offers benefits beyond the pitch, with the goalkeeper’s worldwide popularity expected to boost the club’s international profile following his unforgettable World Cup campaign.

The unusual rule that could change everything

Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, Vozinha may not be allowed to wear the famous nickname that made him internationally recognisable. The issue stems from Chilean Primera Division regulations, which require players to display their official surname on the back of their shirts instead of nicknames. Under the current rules, players may only use one or both surnames, with the option of adding the initial of their first name.

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Vozinha #1 of Cabo Verde calls for a play

That means the goalkeeper could be required to wear “Dias,” “Evora,” or “Evora Dias” instead of the name “Vozinha,” which has accompanied him throughout his professional career. Article 36 of the ANFP regulations states: “For the personal identification of players, the paternal and/or maternal surname must be printed on the upper back of the shirt… Nicknames, aliases or codenames will not be allowed.”

Ge Globo also indicates that using an unauthorized nickname could result in a yellow card for the player and a financial fine for the club, making compliance particularly important unless an exemption is granted.

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