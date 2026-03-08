Trending topics:
Comments

Benfica vs. Porto LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Porto have remained the most dominant team in the Primeira Liga. Despite not being the most prolific side offensively, they have excelled defensively, conceding just eight goals in the league all season. However, they face Benfica today, who, despite not shining overall, arrive in strong form with four consecutive victories. With both teams needing a win, the match is expected to be highly competitive.

José Mourinho’s arrival promised to be transformative, but Benfica have not managed to stand out. After being eliminated from the Champions League and currently sitting in the Europa League qualification spots, they are not having their best season. However, they arrive in excellent form, having won four consecutive matches. With this, they chase a victory against Porto, putting them just one point behind second-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Unlike Benfica, Porto have been the most consistent team in the Primeira Liga. Conceding just eight goals, they are the least-scored-against side in the league, led by Jan Bednarek and Alan Varela. However, coach Francesco Farioli does not have an easy task, as his team faces Benfica’s tough offense led by Vangelis Pavlidis, who has scored 20 goals in the league. Moreover, Andreas Schjelderup and Gianluca Prestianni’s speed may be a difference maker.

Porto’s Francesco Farioli remains cautious

Throughout the 2025–26 season, FC Porto have established themselves as the best team in Portugal, excelling defensively with just eight goals conceded. Despite this, coach Francesco Farioli has chosen to remain cautious ahead of the match against José Mourinho’s Benfica.

“From my experience, I can say that no result will discourage us. Regarding Benfica with Mourinho, they clearly have an offensive orientation. If we look at what they did at the Bernabéu, they exerted extraordinary pressure on us. We know what to expect, that it will be difficult, and we are prepared for it,” Francesco Farioli said.

Benfica’s José Mourinho discussed today’s game

Despite high expectations, José Mourinho has not yet managed to take Benfica to the top of the table, as the team had an inconsistent start to the season. However, they have now put together four consecutive victories, raising hopes of another win. In light of this, the coach broke his silence regarding the upcoming match.

"To be honest, I don't know what to expect... The championship is decided game by game, it has been like that since the beginning of the championship and it will continue like that until everything is still mathematically possible...Objectively speaking, we are 7 points behind the league leaders... I want to be as pragmatic as possible in the sense that, as long as it's mathematically possible, we will give our best," José Mourinho said.

José Mourinho, head coach of Benfica.

Where is Benfica vs. Porto being played?

Benfica and Porto will face off on Matchday 25 of the 2025–26 Primeira Liga at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. With a capacity of 68,100, it stands as the largest stadium in the country, serving as a true fortress for José Mourinho’s side. In fact, their last meeting at this venue ended in a 4–1 victory for Mourinho's team.

Porto confirmed lineup vs. Benfica

Not only Benfica will suffer key absentees, but also Porto will miss: Samu Aghehowa, Luuk de Jong, and Nehuén Pérez. For that reason, coach Francesco Farioli decided to lineup as follows:

Benfica confirmed lineup vs. Porto

Heading into today’s match, Benfica have significant absences in the squads. While José Mourinho will be without Georgiy Sudakov and Fredrik Aursnes. As a result, coach decided to lineup as follows:

Kickoff time and how to watch

Benfica and Porto’s game is set to start at 2:00pm ET/ 11:00am PT-

You can watch the 2025-26 Primeira Liga live on Fubo.

Benfica face Porto, chasing a key victory in Primeira Liga clash

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Benfica and Porto in the 2025-26 Primeira Liga. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

