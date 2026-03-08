Benfica vs. Porto LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Porto have remained the most dominant team in the Primeira Liga. Despite not being the most prolific side offensively, they have excelled defensively, conceding just eight goals in the league all season. However, they face Benfica today, who, despite not shining overall, arrive in strong form with four consecutive victories. With both teams needing a win, the match is expected to be highly competitive.

José Mourinho’s arrival promised to be transformative, but Benfica have not managed to stand out. After being eliminated from the Champions League and currently sitting in the Europa League qualification spots, they are not having their best season. However, they arrive in excellent form, having won four consecutive matches. With this, they chase a victory against Porto, putting them just one point behind second-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Unlike Benfica, Porto have been the most consistent team in the Primeira Liga. Conceding just eight goals, they are the least-scored-against side in the league, led by Jan Bednarek and Alan Varela. However, coach Francesco Farioli does not have an easy task, as his team faces Benfica’s tough offense led by Vangelis Pavlidis, who has scored 20 goals in the league. Moreover, Andreas Schjelderup and Gianluca Prestianni’s speed may be a difference maker.