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Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr reportedly mapped out with one surprising change to his role under Ange Postecoglou

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ange Postecoglou (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ange Postecoglou (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s role at Al-Nassr could look very different during the 2026-27 season, with fresh reports suggesting the Portuguese icon and new head coach Ange Postecoglou are preparing for an unexpected shift. While the Saudi Pro League champion continues preseason preparations, speculation has emerged that Ronaldo’s involvement may be carefully managed for one important reason that could shape both his club and international future.

The veteran forward remains the biggest name at Al-Nassr after extending his contract earlier this year, but reports indicate the club is already planning how to maximize his influence over the coming months. The latest claims have sparked discussion about how Ronaldo’s career could evolve as he approaches his 42nd birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped guide the club to the Saudi Pro League title during the 2025-26 campaign, ending the club’s long wait for the championship and reinforcing his importance to the project.

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The arrival of Ange Postecoglou has opened a new chapter, with the Australian coach beginning work on defending the league crown while also targeting success in continental competition. The manager faces the challenge of balancing experienced stars with emerging talent as he prepares the squad for another demanding campaign.

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The 41-year-old veteran has yet to fully rejoin preseason after Portugal’s participation at the 2026 World Cup, where the national team was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Spain. The club has already confirmed that the captain is being gradually reintegrated into training following his extended post-tournament break.

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Reports suggest surprising new approach

According to several Saudi media reports, including Al-Riyadhiah and Okaz, Ronaldo is reportedly planning to feature in only around half of Al-Nassr’s matches during the 2026-27 season.

The reported strategy is designed to reduce his workload, preserve his fitness and allow him to prioritize his commitments with the Portugal national team as he continues chasing success on the international stage. If implemented, it would represent one of the biggest changes to Ronaldo’s role since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The reports also suggest the veteran forward views careful workload management as the best way to extend his career while maintaining his ability to perform at the highest level for both club and country.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

What it could mean for Postecoglou

If the reported plan becomes reality, Postecoglou may have an opportunity to rotate his attacking options more frequently throughout the season. The Australian coach inherited a title-winning squad and is expected to compete on several fronts, including the Saudi Pro League, King’s Cup and AFC Champions League Elite.

Having Ronaldo available for the most important fixtures while giving other forwards increased opportunities could become part of his long-term strategy. Such an approach would also allow the coaching staff to better manage the physical demands placed on one of football’s oldest active superstars.

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