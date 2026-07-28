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Chelsea want Jordan Henderson as Danny Welbeck and Eric Garcia emerge as targets

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Henderson was called up by Thomas Tuchel
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesHenderson was called up by Thomas Tuchel

A new era is beginning at Chelsea with Xabi Alonso as the manager, which also comes with many changes to the team. As part of the new approach being implemented, the club are looking at experienced names like Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck and Eric Garcia.

While Chelsea have characterized themselves by investing heavily in young players in recent years, their strategy could see a slight change by adding experienced figures to balance out the squad. Sky Sports reported that the Blues are interested in signing Henderson after failing to bring in Granit Xhaka.

Henderson has impressed since returning to England with Brentford and remains an experienced option in midfield. The former Liverpool captain has one year remaining on his Brentford contract, but Chelsea are exploring the possibility of adding him to their squad.

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Chelsea hold talks for Welbeck

The midfield is not the only area where Alonso wants to add more experience, as Chelsea have also explored a move for Welbeck to strengthen their attacking options.

Welbeck could add some experience (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Welbeck could add some experience (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

This outlet also reported that the club have held positive talks over a possible transfer for the Brighton striker, who has remained a reliable player for his team despite being at a later stage of his career.

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Welbeck has one year remaining on his contract with Brighton and would bring Premier League experience to Chelsea’s attack. His versatility and experience are among the reasons why he has become a name followed by the club.

Garcia becomes a name to follow for Chelsea

Chelsea are also monitoring Garcia as they look for defensive reinforcements, according to reports reproduced by Marca. The Barcelona defender has emerged as a player to follow, with his situation attracting interest from clubs looking for defensive depth.

Garcia’s ability to play as a center-back and cover other defensive positions makes him an attractive option. Chelsea could face competition for his signature, with AC Milan also reportedly interested in the player.

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