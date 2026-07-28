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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr secure major financial boost as Samu Costa transfer takes fresh twist

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Samu Costa of RCD Mallorca and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Rafa Babot & Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesSamu Costa of RCD Mallorca and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al-Nassr appears to have received a significant lift during a turbulent summer, with fresh developments surrounding the proposed signing of Samu Costa offering renewed optimism. After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo‘s club’s finances and transfer activity, a new twist has emerged that could reshape Al-Nassr’s plans ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Saudi Pro League champion has spent much of the summer dealing with reports of financial difficulties while trying to strengthen its squad under new head coach Ange Postecoglou. Although questions remain over the club’s spending restrictions, recent developments suggest there is finally a path forward.

Al-Nassr entered preseason under intense scrutiny after multiple reports claimed the club was facing financial liabilities exceeding 800 million Saudi riyals (approximately $213 million). Those reports suggested delayed salary payments, restricted transfer activity and growing pressure from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns a majority stake in the club.

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According to Saudi media, PIF responded by introducing stricter financial controls, requiring any future transfers to be supported by club-generated income rather than direct funding. The reported measures also included exploring the possibility of selling a minority stake in the club to private investors in an effort to improve liquidity.

PIF and Kingdom Holding Company&#039;s representatives arrange deal over Al Hilal.

PIF and Kingdom Holding Company’s representatives arrange deal over Al Hilal.

The uncertainty affected Al-Nassr’s transfer plans throughout July, with negotiations for several targets reportedly stalling as club officials worked to comply with financial regulations. It also created concern among supporters, who feared the reigning league champion could fall behind rivals in the transfer market.

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Financial clearance changes the picture

The situation has since taken a dramatic turn. Al-Nassr has officially obtained its Financial Compliance Certificate, allowing the club to register new players during the current summer transfer window after resolving its outstanding financial obligations. Saudi outlet Al-Riyadhiah reported that the certificate represents a major step toward restoring normal transfer operations.

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Additional reports from Al Kass indicated that the club has also secured its AFC Club Licence, one of whose requirements is that participating clubs must have no outstanding debts owed to players, coaches, other clubs or government entities.

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That development has cast doubt on earlier claims suggesting Al-Nassr remained burdened by unresolved financial problems. While spending restrictions imposed by the Saudi Pro League’s Financial Control Committee are reportedly still being finalized, the club has cleared one of the biggest regulatory hurdles before the new season.

ronaldo al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

What it means for the Samu Costa transfer

The biggest beneficiary of the latest update could be Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa. Al-Nassr has completed all internal procedures to sign the Mallorca midfielder on a four-year contract and is now awaiting final approval from the Saudi Pro League’s Financial Control Committee before announcing the transfer. The financial clearance has effectively reopened the door for the move after weeks of uncertainty.

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Reports indicate that all parties have already reached a full agreement, leaving league approval as the final step before the transfer becomes official. Various outlets have placed the deal’s value between $10-25 million, depending on the structure of the agreement and performance-related clauses.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 and Samu Costa #24 during Portugal’s training session.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 and Samu Costa #24 during Portugal’s training session.

Costa has reportedly been identified as Marcelo Brozovic’s long-term replacement, giving Postecoglou an important addition in central midfield ahead of his first full season in charge. Further reports also suggest the Portuguese made personal sacrifices to help complete the move. According to multiple sources, the midfielder agreed to waive part of his contract to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, despite interest from another Saudi Pro League club.

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