Carlo Ancelotti begins Brazil rebuild in post-Neymar era after 2026 World Cup exit

Neymar’s legendary tenure with the Brazil national team has come to an emotional end after he played a diminished role in the 2026 World Cup, the tournament he long envisioned as the final chapter of his international career. Following a shocking Round of 16 elimination, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has officially begun reconstructing the Selecao as the program transitions into the post-Neymar era.

Since taking the helm in May 2025, Ancelotti remained hesitant to rely on Neymar, repeatedly citing the star forward’s lack of match fitness as a primary concern. Despite ongoing debate among fans and local media, the Italian manager ultimately selected the former Barcelona icon for the 2026 World Cup roster, marking Neymar’s first call-up under Ancelotti’s tenure.

Neymar made limited appearances during the tournament, featuring in a group-stage win over Scotland and coming off the bench in a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16, where he converted a late penalty kick in the closing minutes. Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, the visibly emotional forward signaled that his international career had run its course: “I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here; I finished here.“

Ancelotti turns attention to the 2030 cycle

The 2026 World Cup represented Ancelotti’s first major international tournament in charge of Brazil. Armed with a recent contract extension through June 2030, the former Real Madrid manager remains tasked with leading the five-time champions into the next cycle. Following a brief vacation in Canada, the manager returned to work to outline his vision for the squad’s complete structural revamp.

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According to a press release from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ancelotti arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday to meet with executive leadership and his coaching staff at CBF headquarters. The meeting served to establish a unified operational roadmap across all technical departments, positioning Ancelotti as the central figure of the federation’s long-term strategy.

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Addressing the national team’s transition phase, Ancelotti outlined his player-selection strategy on the official CBF website: “We are going to begin assembling a new team, scouting and testing young players, while not giving up on certain athletes who were with us at the World Cup and still have plenty to contribute to the National Team.”

A primary focus of the summit involved establishing tighter integration between the senior national team and Brazil’s youth development ranks. Additionally, the CBF confirmed that Ancelotti and his assistants will resume scouting domestic and international fixtures, traveling extensively to monitor candidates in the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil.

Brazil’s upcoming calendar

With the World Cup in the rearview mirror, Brazil’s immediate focus shifts toward the two remaining FIFA international windows on the 2026 calendar. The initial phase begins in September during the extended FIFA window, where the Selecao is expected to play up to three international friendlies.

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Brazil is scheduled to travel down under for a pair of exhibition matches against Australia on Sept. 25 and Sept. 29 in Townsville and Brisbane, with a third opponent yet to be finalized. Another international window follows in November, while CONMEBOL’s qualifying campaign for the 2030 World Cup is slated to kick off in the second half of 2027.

The 2030 qualification process will operate under modified regulations due to the automatic qualification of Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, who are set to host the opening matches of the centennial tournament. Attention will then turn to the 2028 Copa America, with the 49th edition of the South American championship expected to take place in the United States.