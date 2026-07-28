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Karim Benzema could follow path similar to Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League after Al-Hilal setback

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Karim Benzema (L) of Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema (L) of Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Karim Benzema’s future at Al-Hilal has become increasingly uncertain as fresh reports suggest the French striker could be heading toward a major decision before the transfer window closes. With Cristiano Ronaldo having experienced his own high-profile challenges in Saudi Arabia, speculation is growing that Benzema could soon find himself facing a similar situation.

The veteran forward remains under contract with the Saudi club until 2027, but tension has reportedly been building behind the scenes following a series of disagreements involving both the coaching staff and the club’s hierarchy. As preparations continue for another demanding season, uncertainty surrounding Benzema‘s long-term future has become one of the biggest talking points in Saudi soccer.

Reports from several outlets indicate that relations between Benzema, head coach Simone Inzaghi and Al-Hilal‘s management have reached a difficult stage, with neither side showing signs of backing down. The situation reportedly extends well beyond performances on the pitch. Instead, it revolves around the striker’s perception of his role within the squad, his influence inside the dressing room and how he believes he is viewed by the club.

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According to 365Scores Arabic, Benzema has become frustrated by several internal decisions, leaving him feeling underappreciated despite arriving as one of the biggest stars in the Saudi Pro League. The disagreement has gradually developed into a broader conflict that now threatens to reshape his future only months after making the move to Al-Hilal.

Karim Benzema of Al Hilal runs with the ball Lisandro Martinez of Al Nassr.

Karim Benzema of Al Hilal runs with the ball Lisandro Martinez of Al Nassr.

Tactical disagreement with Simone Inzaghi

One of the biggest reported sticking points concerns Simone Inzaghi’s tactical plans for the former Ballon d’Or winner. The Italian manager is said to prefer Benzema operating almost exclusively as a traditional striker inside the penalty area, focusing primarily on finishing attacking moves.

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That represents a significant change from the role the Frenchman enjoyed during his legendary spell at Real Madrid, where he frequently dropped into midfield, linked play with teammates and helped create opportunities throughout the attack.

Goal reports that the difference in soccer philosophy has created a serious divide, with both Benzema and Inzaghi remaining firm in their respective positions. As things currently stand, neither side appears willing to compromise.

benzema inzaghi

Karim Benzema of Al Hilal celebrates with his coach Simone Inzaghi

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The reported path that mirrors Cristiano Ronaldo

The latest reports suggest Benzema has instructed his agent to begin exploring possible opportunities outside Al-Hilal, opening the door to a potential departure if the right sporting project emerges.

That development has inevitably drawn comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, whose own time in Saudi Arabia has included periods of frustration regarding leadership roles, squad planning and club ambitions before ultimately continuing with Al-Nassr.

According to 365Scores Arabic, Benzema has also been disappointed by Al-Hilal’s seniority-based policy for awarding the captain’s armband, believing his achievements throughout his career warrant a more prominent leadership position within the squad. The report claims the French striker has privately compared his situation with Ronaldo’s experiences in Saudi soccer, making the similarities difficult to ignore.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.

Al-Hilal open to offers, but what’s Benzema’s stance?

Despite the growing tension, Al-Hilal has not completely closed the door on Benzema’s future. Goal indicates the Saudi club would consider allowing him to leave if an appropriate financial proposal arrives, although no official offer has yet been submitted.

The board reportedly remains focused on protecting the club’s financial interests rather than forcing an immediate exit. Without a serious bid, the Frenchman is expected to continue with the squad while discussions continue behind closed doors.

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