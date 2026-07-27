Slavko Vincic retires after refereeing the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina

Slavko Vincic took center stage as the head referee for the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on July 19 at MetLife Stadium. One week after officiating soccer’s biggest event, the Football Association of Slovenia (NZS) announced the veteran official’s retirement in an official statement.

In a release on its official website, the NZS confirmed the end of the 46-year-old referee’s storied career on the pitch: “A week after the World Cup final in the USA, Slavko Vincic has officially concluded his historic refereeing career at the very top of the world.“

The Slovenian FA emphasized that calling the World Cup final solidified “his status as one of the greatest match officials in history.” The praise coincided with major honors, as the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) named him the best referee of the 2026 World Cup, while Italy’s Referee Association (AIA) awarded him the prestigious Giulio Campanati Award.

An international referee since 2010, Vincic built a distinguished résumé overseeing high-stakes fixtures, including 50 UEFA Champions League matches. In European club competition, he was selected to handle the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, followed by the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

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When FIFA officially assigned Vincic to the final, the moment proved overwhelming for the Slovenian, who was visibly moved upon receiving the news. Officiating the World Cup final served as the absolute zenith of his career, the exact high point at which he chose to hang up his whistle.

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Vincic at the 2026 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar marked Vincic’s debut on international soccer’s grandest stage, where he refereed two group-stage fixtures: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia and Wales vs. England. For the 2026 edition, however, his assignments extended well beyond the group stage, placing him in control of crucial knockout moments.

His first two games of the tournament came in the group stage, starting with a 1-1 draw between Brazil and Morocco. He followed that with a group-stage clash between Jordan and Algeria, which saw the North African side capture a 2-1 victory.

His knockout duties began in the Round of 32 at Estadio Azteca, overseeing a match between co-host Mexico and Ecuador. In a 2-0 win for Mexico, Vincic made headlines late in stoppage time by issuing a straight red card to Piero Hincapié under FIFA’s new rule prohibiting players from covering their mouths during confrontational exchanges.

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Referee Slavko Vincic shows a red card to Enzo Fernandez #24 of Argentina.

His defining career assignment came on July 19 in the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. During La Roja’s 1-0 victory, Vincic showed a second yellow card to Enzo Fernandez following a foul on Pau Cubarsi, an ejection that sealed Albiceleste’s fate against a dominant Spanish squad.