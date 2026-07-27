How to watch Costa Rica U20 vs Mexico U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Costa Rica U20 vs Mexico U20 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Costa Rica U20 vs Mexico U20 WHAT 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Monday, July 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2 and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Quarterfinal positioning could be on the line when Mexico U20 and Costa Rica U20 square off in a pivotal group-stage showdown between two teams that began the tournament with wins. Costa Rica earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Guatemala U20.

Meanwhile, Mexico opened with a solid 3-0 result against Antigua and Barbuda U20, making this a key opportunity for either side to take control of the group and move closer to the knockout stage. With so much at stake, this is a matchup soccer fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Costa Rica U20 vs Mexico U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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