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AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TWO
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Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores opener for Al Nassr vs Al Wasl in AFC Champions League Two quarterfinals

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo once again delivered for Al Nassr with a key goal. On Sunday, he scored the opener in the early minutes of the AFC Champions League Two quarterfinal clash against Al Wasl, giving his team the lead.

The Portuguese forward needed just 11 minutes to open the scoring. The play began with a through ball from Kingsley Coman down the right that set up Nawaf Boushal. The right-back reached the end line and sent a precise cutback that found CR7 unmarked inside the box.

With the composure that reflects his experience and quality, Cristiano Ronaldo finished with a smooth right-footed shot that left goalkeeper Mohamed Ali with no chance to react. With that goal, Al Nassr gained the confidence to push forward and take control of the match.

In the minutes that followed, they showed clear superiority over Al Wasl, who struggled to find a way to contain the pace and dynamism of Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, and Sadio Mane. With the attacking firepower of their stars, Al Nassr found openings to extend their lead and bring a sense of control to the tie.

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Al Nassr extend their lead over Al Wasl

In the 24th minute of the first half, Al Nassr scored their second goal from a corner kick taken by Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward delivered a precise ball that found the head of Inigo Martinez, who made no mistake inside the box to double the lead.

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Cristiano Ronaldo receives respectful admission from Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Pablo Mari amid title warning to Al-Nassr

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Cristiano Ronaldo receives respectful admission from Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Pablo Mari amid title warning to Al-Nassr

The same formula worked again for Jorge Jesus’ side to make it 3-0. Just two minutes after Martinez’s goal, Joao Felix delivered another cross that was this time met by Abdulelah Al Amri. The defender headed home with precision to extend the advantage to three goals, effectively sealing the tie and securing a place in the AFC Champions League Two semifinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered as expected

After scoring the opening goal of the match—and missing a clear chance to add another early in the second half—Cristiano Ronaldo left the field in the 65th minute.

Head coach Jorge Jesus opted to bring on Abdullah Al Hamdan in his place for the final half hour, giving his star forward some rest with the result and qualification already well in hand.

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Cristiano Ronaldo will now have three days to recover before his next challenge. The AFC Champions League Two semifinals are set for Wednesday, April 22, where a well-rested CR7 will be key.

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