How to watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:
Match Overview
Benfica enter this matchup with the pressure on as they try to keep pace in the Primeira Liga title race, knowing that every result carries added weight with Porto holding an eight-point cushion at the top of the table on 43 points.
As Águias can’t afford slip-ups as the season moves into a decisive stretch, but the challenge won’t be easy against a tough Sporting Braga squad firmly in the hunt for European qualification, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between two clubs with plenty on the line near the top of the standings.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.