How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester City vs Arsenal WHAT English Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, April 19, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, NBC and Telemundo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Momentum and pressure collide in a high-stakes Premier League showdown as Arsenal defend their place at the top of the table against Manchester City. The league leaders are coming off a stunning defeat to Bournemouth, a result that has tightened the race and left little margin for error if they want to stay in control.

Meanwhile, City are building serious momentum after a dominant 3-0 victory over Chelsea, putting themselves in position to climb within a single point of first place while still holding a game in hand—raising the stakes even higher for this pivotal matchup that could reshape the title picture.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Manchester City vs Arsenal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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