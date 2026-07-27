Karim Benzema praises Zinedine Zidane amid France head coach reports: ‘I’m extremely happy’

After crowning a legendary era, Didier Deschamps will leave the France head coach spot, leaving behind a World Cup title and a UEFA Nations League title. In response, the French Football Federation (FFF) has reportedly wasted no time and pointed to Zinedine Zidane as his ideal successor. Even though his arrival has not been confirmed, Karim Benzema has decided to praise the French legend, making his opinion clear.

According to Fabrizio Romano and other media outlets, Zidane will be announced as the new France head coach this week, with the announcement expected on Tuesday, July 28. Under his leadership, Les Bleus will begin a new process, looking to establish a clear playing identity. However, he will face a major challenge: Maintaining the winning spirit, reaching World Cup finals.

In a recent interview with Konbini, Karim Benzema was asked about Zidane’s possible return to France. Acknowledging his legacy, he chose to praise him unequivocally: “He is a legend, he is like a big brother to me. Am I happy about him coaching the France national team? I don’t know if it’s him, but if it is him, I’m extremely happy,” he said, showcasing his deep support to his former head coach at Real Madrid.

Throughout their spell together at Real Madrid, Karim was coached in 217 matches by Zidane, where he elevated his figure to legendary levels. In his first spell, he was the connection between Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. However, Zinedine brought out his best version in the second spell, being the team’s goalscorer. Therefore, both have an incredible relationship, which is demonstrated in the support between them.

Zinedine Zidane onstage during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Report: Zinedine Zidane wants 8-year France contract

Zinedine Zidane’s arrival to France has been an open secret for several months. After his historic spell at Real Madrid, he arrives as a true legend on the sidelines. Therefore, the expectations of a winning project are high, with the support of all the players and legends. Even though he is reportedly set to be presented this Tuesday, July 28, he seems to be seeking an eight-year long-term project.

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According to Ramón Fuentes, via Mundo Deportivo, Zidane has made a direct proposal to the FFF to build over eight years. With this, he would have the chance to manage the next two UEFA Euros, along with the next two World Cup editions. Although it has not been confirmed whether this proposal was accepted, he has already made his objective clear: An immediate winning project, but with a long-term vision.

With this in mind, the return of veteran figures such as Karim Benzema seems ruled out. Instead, Zidane would look to keep Kylian Mbappé as his central figure. However, he could make major changes in midfield: The weakest and most criticized area of France ahead of UEFA Euro 2028, his first real objective.