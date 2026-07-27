Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Karim Benzema praises Zinedine Zidane amid France head coach reports: ‘I’m extremely happy’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Karim Benzema of France and Zinedine Zidane.
© Jurij Kodrun/Loic Venance - Pool/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema of France and Zinedine Zidane.

After crowning a legendary era, Didier Deschamps will leave the France head coach spot, leaving behind a World Cup title and a UEFA Nations League title. In response, the French Football Federation (FFF) has reportedly wasted no time and pointed to Zinedine Zidane as his ideal successor. Even though his arrival has not been confirmed, Karim Benzema has decided to praise the French legend, making his opinion clear.

According to Fabrizio Romano and other media outlets, Zidane will be announced as the new France head coach this week, with the announcement expected on Tuesday, July 28. Under his leadership, Les Bleus will begin a new process, looking to establish a clear playing identity. However, he will face a major challenge: Maintaining the winning spirit, reaching World Cup finals.

In a recent interview with Konbini, Karim Benzema was asked about Zidane’s possible return to France. Acknowledging his legacy, he chose to praise him unequivocally: He is a legend, he is like a big brother to me. Am I happy about him coaching the France national team? I don’t know if it’s him, but if it is him, I’m extremely happy, he said, showcasing his deep support to his former head coach at Real Madrid.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Throughout their spell together at Real Madrid, Karim was coached in 217 matches by Zidane, where he elevated his figure to legendary levels. In his first spell, he was the connection between Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. However, Zinedine brought out his best version in the second spell, being the team’s goalscorer. Therefore, both have an incredible relationship, which is demonstrated in the support between them.

Zinedine Zidane onstage during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Zinedine Zidane onstage during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Report: Zinedine Zidane wants 8-year France contract

Zinedine Zidane’s arrival to France has been an open secret for several months. After his historic spell at Real Madrid, he arrives as a true legend on the sidelines. Therefore, the expectations of a winning project are high, with the support of all the players and legends. Even though he is reportedly set to be presented this Tuesday, July 28, he seems to be seeking an eight-year long-term project.

Advertisement
‘It hurts, and it will hurt for a while’: Kylian Mbappe reflects on France’s 2026 World Cup campaign

see also

‘It hurts, and it will hurt for a while’: Kylian Mbappe reflects on France’s 2026 World Cup campaign

According to Ramón Fuentes, via Mundo Deportivo, Zidane has made a direct proposal to the FFF to build over eight years. With this, he would have the chance to manage the next two UEFA Euros, along with the next two World Cup editions. Although it has not been confirmed whether this proposal was accepted, he has already made his objective clear: An immediate winning project, but with a long-term vision.

With this in mind, the return of veteran figures such as Karim Benzema seems ruled out. Instead, Zidane would look to keep Kylian Mbappé as his central figure. However, he could make major changes in midfield: The weakest and most criticized area of France ahead of UEFA Euro 2028, his first real objective.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Karim Benzema could lose Al Hilal teammate as Darwin Núñez reportedly nears loan exit to Portugal

Karim Benzema could lose Al Hilal teammate as Darwin Núñez reportedly nears loan exit to Portugal

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, Al Hilal are already looking to strengthen the squad to compete for every title. However, Karim Benzema could lose a teammate, as Darwin Núñez is reportedly close to leaving on loan to Portugal.

Karim Benzema reacts to bizarre Al-Hilal rumor with hilarious response

Karim Benzema reacts to bizarre Al-Hilal rumor with hilarious response

The France legend responded in his own style, offering a memorable reaction that quickly spread across social media as supporters debated his role ahead of the new campaign.

Karim Benzema faces uncertain future as Al Hilal reportedly open to offers for 38-year-old striker

Karim Benzema faces uncertain future as Al Hilal reportedly open to offers for 38-year-old striker

Despite arriving as a star signing, Karim Benzema does not have his future at Al Hilal completely clear. Ahead of the next season, the Saudi side is reportedly open to the departure of the 38-year-old striker.

Karim Benzema set for major boost as Al Hilal reportedly agrees $91M deal for West Ham’s Summerville

Karim Benzema set for major boost as Al Hilal reportedly agrees $91M deal for West Ham’s Summerville

Karim Benzema is seto for a major squad boost with Al Hilal reportedly agree for a $91 million fee for West Ham United to sign Crysencio Summerville.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo