John Stones picks Italy as destination over Chelsea and Arsenal

Probably the most desired player of the market was John Stones, not just because of what he can offer as a player but mainly because of his status as a free agent, allowing him to sign without the need for club negotiations. Apparently, the defender has chosen Italy as his next destination over Chelsea and Arsenal.

The club that Stones preferred to play for is Inter, according to Sky Sports in Italy. After leaving Manchester City following a year in which he barely played, the defender arrives at another giant club with aspirations. The report suggests that he has verbally agreed to join on a free transfer after receiving interest from Premier League clubs.

Stones arrives after a solid World Cup with England, where he featured in the lineup in every knockout match and showed that he can compete at a high level despite becoming a free agent. The medical part could be important for the player, with the report saying that the examinations are scheduled for Thursday.

Inter continue interest in Cristian Romero

Inter are also working on a possible move for Cristian Romero from Tottenham, with the Argentina international emerging as another defensive target for the Serie A club. The Italian side are looking to strengthen their back line and have identified him as a player they would like to bring to Milan.

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Romero’s situation has attracted attention because the player has made clear that he wants to leave the club in this window after some friction with the fans. However, Inter would need to negotiate a transfer with Tottenham to complete the signing.

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see also Inter Milan working to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham after 2026 World Cup campaign

The defender remains an important player with a strong history in Italy, where he played for Genoa and Atalanta and was even named the best defender in Serie A. The price tag is one of the reasons why the move has not been completed yet, with Tottenham reportedly looking for around €45 million.

Inter sporting director confirms Romero interest

Fabrizio Romano reported that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed the club’s interest in Romero. The Italian executive explained that they have already spoken with the player’s agent and the club. Ausilio said: “We are interested for sure, it’s true. We spoke to the agent and Tottenham. We will see what happens.”