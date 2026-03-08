Trending topics:
Benfica vs. Porto: Predicted lineups for Matchday 25 in the 2025-26 Primeira Liga

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Nicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica and Gabri Veiga #17 of FC Porto.
Although SL Benfica managed to look quite competitive against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, their reality in the 2025–26 Primeira Liga is completely different. With 58 points, they remain seven points behind the leaders, sitting in the Europa League qualification spots. Because of this, Benfica face Porto today, the current leaders, looking to reduce the gap. However, they do not have an easy task.

Porto have managed to remain the most dominant team in the league, being the most balanced side overall. Despite the ACL injury to top scorer Samu Aghehowa, coach Francesco Farioli has managed to maintain his team’s winning form, relying on Deniz Gül, supported by Oskar Pietuszewski and Pepê. However, the contribution of Gabri Veiga is expected to be decisive, as he has been the most outstanding player at a creative level.

Despite the defeat against Real Madrid, coach José Mourinho has managed to maintain a strong winning run with Benfica, coming off four consecutive victories. For this, the scoring contribution of Vangelis Pavlidis has been vital, as he has 20 goals in the Primeira Liga. However, their strength is based on the solidity of their midfield. In addition, Andreas Schjelderup is expected to be a difference-maker with his dribbling ability.

Far from being just another match, Benfica and Porto arrive with the urgency of securing victory in the game. While Mourinho’s side are looking to move closer to the Champions League spots, Farioli’s team aim to increase the gap over Sporting Lisbon, who are just three points behind them, putting their lead at risk. For this reason, both teams are expected to field their strongest lineups, promising a highly competitive clash.

SL Benfica players celebrating a goal vs, Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Benfica predicted lineup vs. Porto

Even though Benfica arrive in strong winning form, they head into the match against Porto with two key absences: Georgiy Sudakov and Fredrik Aursnes. In addition, Bruma and João Veloso remain doubtful due to physical issues. Because of this, coach José Mourinho could include Richard Ríos in midfield, supporting Leandro Barreiro. Alongside this, he could keep a lineup quite similar to recent matches, looking to maintain the team’s good form.

With this in mind, Benfica could play as follows: Anatoliy Trubin; Amar Dedić, Tomás Araújo, Nicolas Otamendi, Samuel Dahl; Leandro Barreiro, Richard Rios; Gianluca Prestianni, Rafa Silva, Andreas Schjelderup; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Porto predicted lineup vs. Benfica

Like Benfica, Porto arrive at today’s match with three key absences: Samu Aghehowa, Luuk de Jong, and Nehuén Pérez. However, coach Francesco Farioli still has impressive roster depth, which should allow the team to remain highly competitive. Led by Gabri Veiga, Victor Froholdt, and Pepê, they will look to dominate offensively. In addition, Rodrigo Mora could make the difference coming off the bench.

Considering this, Porto could lineup as follows: Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, Zaidu Sanusi; Alan Varela, Victor Froholdt, Gabri Veiga; Pepê, Deniz Gul, Oskar Pietuszewski.

