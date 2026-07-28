Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Merida in 2026 club friendly?

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be missing when Al-Nassr takes on Spanish side Merida in its latest preseason friendly, extending supporters’ wait to see the Portuguese superstar under new head coach Ange Postecoglou. While anticipation continues to build around the club’s preparations for the 2026-27 campaign, one particular factor has delayed Ronaldo’s return to the pitch.

The Saudi Pro League champion has already begun a new chapter following Postecoglou’s arrival, but the squad remains without several key names. As preseason gathers pace in Portugal and Spain, attention has shifted from the opening results to when Ronaldo will finally make his first appearance of the summer.

Al-Nassr entered preseason looking to build momentum after winning the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title, with Ange Postecoglou taking charge following his appointment as the club’s new head coach.

The Australian manager’s first outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Benfica B in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Lisbon. Despite Abdulmalik Al-Jaber giving Al-Nassr an early lead, Benfica’s reserve side responded with two goals to hand Postecoglou his first defeat since taking over.

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The match followed an unusual format of two 30-minute halves, allowing both coaching staff to carefully manage workloads during the early stages of preseason. Reports also indicated that Postecoglou ordered an additional training session immediately after the defeat as preparations continued.

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Why Ronaldo isn’t playing against Merida

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the friendly against Merida because he has not yet returned to Al-Nassr following Portugal’s participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran forward has been granted an extended post-tournament break and is continuing his scheduled recovery before rejoining the squad. Rather than rushing their captain back into action, Al-Nassr’s coaching staff has opted to prioritize his fitness ahead of another demanding season.

Portugal’s World Cup journey ended in the Round of 16 after a defeat to Spain, bringing Ronaldo’s international campaign to a close. With the summer schedule still in its early stages, the club believes additional recovery time will better prepare its biggest star for the months ahead.

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Cristiano Ronaldo returned to individual training

Ronaldo’s expected return timetable

Current reports suggest Ronaldo is expected to rejoin Al-Nassr training next week, where he will begin a carefully managed conditioning programme. The club has not officially confirmed the exact date of his return to match action, but the focus remains on gradually rebuilding his fitness rather than accelerating the process.

The aim is to ensure he is fully prepared once the competitive fixtures begin. Following the meeting with Merida, Al-Nassr still has two more preseason fixtures scheduled in Europe. The remaining matches are:

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August 1 – Estrela Amadora

August 4 – Almeria

Based on current reports, Ronaldo’s availability for Estrela Amadora remains uncertain because of his conditioning programme. The friendly against Almeria on August 4 is widely viewed as the most likely opportunity for his preseason debut, assuming his recovery progresses according to schedule.