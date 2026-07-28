Manuel Neuer plans to retire after the 2026-27 season following World Cup history

Manuel Neuer has long cemented his legacy as one of the greatest goalkeepers in soccer history, anchoring the position at an elite level for more than two decades while collecting every major trophy available. Now, coming off a record-breaking campaign at the 2026 World Cup, the German legend is preparing for the 2026–27 season to be his last as a professional player.

The 40-year-old shot-stopper, who turns 41 next March, earned a contract extension with Bayern Munich and a surprise return to the German national team for the 2026 World Cup. His current deal runs through June 2027, marking what he expects will be his final month between the posts.

Speaking to reporters from Bayern’s preseason training camp in Tegernsee, Neuer opened up about his future: “In 85% of cases, I probably would have retired, but with this team, the staff, and the coaching staff, it’s simply a joy. We always have the opportunity to compete for every title. We are right at the top with this team.”

The veteran captain emphasized that the culture inside the Bayern locker room ultimately convinced him to return for one last run. “That’s why this squad, the team, and the structure we have at the club are part of the 15% that made me say: ‘I definitely have to keep going.’ It’s simply too much fun. I’m doing it for myself because I know I am still capable of helping the team when I’m needed. And I have the full support of my family and friends,” he added.

Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich prior to the summer training camp at Stadion am Birkenmoos. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

While young keeper Jonas Urbig was expected to gradually take over the reins, the veteran once again shouldered the bulk of the workload during the 2025-26 campaign. In a season where Bayern captured a domestic treble, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and German Super Cup, and reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals, Neuer logged 37 appearances, conceding 40 goals while keeping 11 clean sheets.

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Despite maintaining his status as Bayern’s undisputed No. 1, Neuer acknowledged that he is treating the upcoming season as a farewell tour. “I don’t go into matches thinking: ‘This is my last game,’ regardless of whether it might be my final appearance in one stadium or another. But certainly this time, it really does feel like I’m going to retire,” he affirmed.

Neuer’s legacy as a World Cup legend

Following Euro 2024, Neuer originally stepped away from international duty, seemingly closing a storybook chapter with Die Mannschaft that peaked with a 2014 World Cup title. However, his enduring form prompted head coach Julian Nagelsmann to recall him for the 2026 tournament in North America, a stint that etched his name into the record books.

By taking the field in Germany’s group-stage match against Ivory Coast, Neuer became the all-time leader for World Cup appearances by a goalkeeper with 21. That performance pushed him past former French captain Hugo Lloris, who previously held the record with 20 matches across four tournaments.

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He also tied Lothar Matthaus’ national record by appearing in his fifth career World Cup, spanning from 2010 to 2026. Furthermore, at 40 years and 79 days old, he surpassed Matthaus as the oldest German player ever to feature in a major international tournament.

Goalkeepers with the most FIFA World Cup appearances