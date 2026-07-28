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Gianni Infantino faces historic rebellion as 55 nations prepare major response to FIFA’s potential plan to sell World Cup shares

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, (L) speaks with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (R)
© Getty ImagesAleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, (L) speaks with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (R)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing one of the biggest challenges of his tenure after plans to reshape the governing body’s commercial future sparked fierce opposition across Europe. While the proposal has been presented as a way to generate billions in new revenue for soccer, it has also triggered concerns about the sport’s governance, leaving the future of the World Cup at the center of an escalating dispute.

The controversy has quickly spread beyond soccer executives, drawing reactions from national associations and former players. What began as a commercial proposal has now evolved into a debate over who truly controls the world’s biggest sporting competition.

According to multiple reports, FIFA plans to create a separate commercial company, FIFA Forward Enterprise, to oversee competitions such as the World Cup and the Club World Cup. The governing body is reportedly planning to sell more than 20 per cent of the new company to private investors, in a move that could raise approximately $4.2 billion while valuing the venture at around $20 billion.

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According to Sky News and several other reports, the Football Association was not informed about the proposal before FIFA publicly confirmed its intentions. The plan was also reportedly absent from discussions held with Football Associations shortly before the recent World Cup final, adding to frustration among European officials.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

UEFA prepares emergency talks

The strongest reaction has come from UEFA, whose 55 member associations are preparing to hold an emergency virtual meeting to discuss their response. In its official statement, UEFA said: “This crosses a line that soccer’s governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously.”

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The European governing body continued with even stronger criticism. “So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game.”

UEFA also questioned the lack of transparency surrounding the proposal. “The soul and governance of soccer are not assets to trade – especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

world cup trophy

The FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

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How Europe plans to respond

As opposition intensified, reports emerged that European Football Associations are considering boycotting future FIFA World Cup tournaments if the governing body proceeds with the proposed sale.

According to Sky News, the possibility of a boycott will be one of the topics discussed during UEFA’s emergency meeting. The reports suggest that several national associations are prepared to consider the unprecedented measure if FIFA refuses to change course.

Lamine Yamal of Spain

Lamine Yamal of Spain

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Such a move would create enormous challenges for FIFA. Europe remains home to many of soccer’s strongest national teams, biggest television markets and highest-profile competitions, making UEFA’s participation crucial to the success of any World Cup.

The threat is also backed by precedent. In 2021, FIFA abandoned plans to stage the World Cup every two years after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warned that European nations would refuse to participate.

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