How to watch Santos vs Cruzeiro in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Cruzeiro on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santos vs Cruzeiro WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT • Sunday, December 7, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the Brasileirao campaign entering its last stretch and the championship already decided, the real drama now centers on the chase for continental qualification and the tense battle to dodge relegation — a fight Santos is still deeply involved in.

Remarkably, Neymar Jr.’s club remains within reach of both safety and a potential postseason run, adding extra stakes as they collide with a Cruzeiro squad looking to polish off an impressive year that has already guaranteed a coveted Copa Libertadores berth. Don’t miss this high-stakes showdown.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Santos vs Cruzeiro and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

