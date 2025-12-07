Milan sweating as Christian Pulisic’s contract stands still: USMNT legend Brad Friedel reveals two bold reasons for delay

Milan’s efforts to extend Christian Pulisic’s contract have reached an unexpected standstill, creating a cloud of intrigue around a player who has become central to the club’s resurgence. Former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel has stepped in with a sharp assessment of the situation, hinting at two possible bold reasons behind the slowdown that cast a different light on Pulisic’s thinking.

Pulisic’s impact at San Siro has been transformative. The club values him deeply and is prepared to reward him with a salary increase from $5.1 million to $6.4 million per year, extending his deal well beyond 2027. Internally, Milan views the American as a long-term pillar of their sporting project, and early plans had included finalizing a renewal before the end of the 2024-25 season.

But while the Rossoneri are eager, Pulisic is calm. Reports in Italy state that the club approached him earlier with a firm renewal proposal, only for the player to press pause. According to sources close to the negotiation, Pulisic was “disappointed by the team’s results” late last season and preferred to wait for clarity on the team’s new coach. Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival did satisfy that concern—but the renewal did not immediately follow.

Crucially, Pulisic is said to be determined to play UEFA Champions League soccer next season. Until Milan secures that objective, the winger is in no hurry to commit. That stance has created an unusual balance: The Serie A giant wants the agreement soon, but both sides maintain there is “no urgency.”

What did Brad Friedel say?

It is at this point that Brad Friedel’s comments bring the story into sharp focus. Speaking to GOAL, the USMNT legend broke down precisely why the winger has stepped back from signing. His explanation reveals the full shape of Pulisic’s thinking.

He laid it out bluntly: “There are only two reasons for not signing. One, you are not happy with the contract. Two, you are keeping your options open.” He also added an insight into Pulisic’s decision-making style: “If you are happy somewhere and you are happy with the numbers, you sign the contract.”

Friedel believes the 27-year-old may have offered informal reassurance to Milan but is ultimately preserving flexibility — a pragmatic move for a player approaching what could be the peak years of his career. Beyond the financials, the ex-goalkeeper noted one additional factor that could shape the winger’s calculations: “The only other thing that can come into play is if you aren’t convinced about the club itself. The way he is playing, it doesn’t seem like that’s the reason.”

In short, the two reasons Friedel identifies — dissatisfaction with the offer or an intentional decision to keep doors open — reflect a player fully aware of his market strength.

What comes next for Milan’s star?

Milan’s position remains simple: Pulisic is central to the club’s plans, and they want him tied down long-term. The player’s position is equally straightforward: he wants clarity on Milan’s sporting direction and is not prepared to commit blindly.

His performances justify that stance. After posting career-best numbers, including 17 goals last season, Pulisic has become one of Serie A’s standout attackers. Transfer whispers — including speculation linking him back to the Premier League — suggest he is fully aware of his standing in the European market.

Friedel hinted that this could be a strategic moment ahead of the 2026 World Cup: “I would make sure, especially in World Cup year, that my client is playing… but I think I would have an eye open somewhere else.” That comment underscores a broader truth: the World Cup on home soil gives Pulisic both motivation and leverage.