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FIFA president Gianni Infantino on alert as Iran reveals 2026 World Cup stance just 50 days before kick-off

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Iran celebrates during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers
© Getty ImagesAlireza Jahanbakhsh of Iran celebrates during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers

With the countdown to the 2026 World Cup now entering its final stretch, fresh attention has turned toward one of the tournament’s qualified nations. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is closely watching developments after Iran issued a significant update regarding its plans for the competition, adding another layer of intrigue just weeks before kickoff.

The expanded tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, begins on June 11, 2026, and will run until July 19. While excitement continues to build around soccer’s biggest stage, questions surrounding logistics, travel, security, and participation remain central talking points.

After weeks of uncertainty, Iran has now signaled that it is fully prepared for its national team to participate in the 2026 World Cup. The statement offers clarity at a crucial moment, with only 50 days remaining before the opening match of the tournament.

According to comments made on state broadcaster IRIB, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said all required arrangements had already been completed. She explained that the Ministry of Youth and Sports had worked under official direction to ensure the squad would be ready for the global event.

Mehdi Taremi of Iran.

Mehdi Taremi of Iran.

“The necessary arrangements have been made for the team’s successful participation,” she said. This is likely to reassure FIFA officials, tournament organizers, and supporters who had been wondering whether complications could disrupt Iran’s presence in the competition.

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Why this matters for FIFA

Iran is one of Asia’s strongest soccer nations and had already secured qualification on sporting merit. Any uncertainty involving a qualified side would create major scheduling and organizational challenges for FIFA, especially in the first 48-team World Cup in history.

Infantino had recently insisted that Iran was expected to take part. “But Iran has to come, they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play,” he said in earlier remarks. He also stressed a broader principle that FIFA often promotes ahead of major tournaments. “Sports should be outside of politics.”

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Iran’s group stage schedule

Iran has been placed in Group G, where it is set to face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. The nation’s opening fixture is expected to be against New Zealand, a match that could immediately shape the balance of the group.

Current scheduling places Team Melli’s group-stage games in the United States, including matches on the West Coast. Two fixtures are expected in the Los Angeles area, while another is scheduled in Seattle.

Should Iran advance to the knockout rounds, further matches would likely also take place in the United States. That makes planning, travel coordination, and training camp arrangements especially important.

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