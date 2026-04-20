Neymar Jr. makes explosive remarks in response to criticism from Santos FC fans: ‘No human being can take it’

After undergoing knee surgery in December 2025, Neymar Jr. appears to be gradually regaining full fitness with Santos FC, emerging as the team’s key creative force in attack. However, his side has struggled to impress, recently suffering a defeat to Fluminense FC, and following the match, the veteran faced heavy criticism from fans over a gesture, prompting him to respond on social media to explain the context and deliver a strong statement.

In the latest Santos FC defeat, Neymar did not have his best performance, being whistled by the fans after trying to dribble in the latest minutes instead of looking for a pass or a shoot. With this in mind, the veteran abandoned the field, scratching his ears, annoying fans that took this gesture in an aggressive way. In light of this, the 34-year-old star delivered an aggressive response on his social media.

Far from being a gesture directed at the fans, Neymar Jr. made it clear that he had no such intention while criticizing the relentless persecution. “The day has arrived when I have to explain an EAR SCRATCH! Folks, honestly, you’re going way too harsh and crossing the line… It’s just too sad to have to put up with this. No human being can take it,” the 34-year-old expressed, via X.

Neymar Jr. began the season in strong form with Santos FC, recording four goals and three assists in nine matches. He has also emerged as a creative leader, creating space and orchestrating the team’s attack, proving his importance beyond the statistics. However, the team has yet to fully find its rhythm, coming off a draw in the Copa Sudamericana and not yet competing for the league title.

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Neymar Jr.’s battle to earn Brazil’s 2026 World Cup call-up

Since his return to Santos FC, Neymar Jr. has been pushing for a comeback with the Brazil, something that has yet to materialize under Carlo Ancelotti. With only a few months remaining before the 2026 World Cup, the veteran forward is still not part of the national team setup, while his physical condition continues to raise serious concerns. As a result, he has less than a month to secure his place, while the head coach is not entirely closed off to his return.

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According to Brazilian media reports, Carlo Ancelotti already has his final squad list nearly complete for the upcoming tournament, with 24 of the 26 spots essentially decided. As a result, Neymar Jr. would have to compete with Endrick, Igor Thiago, and Lucas Paquetá for a place in the Brazil, making his situation quite complicated. However, the veteran has less than a month to make his case, with the final squad set to be announced on May 18.