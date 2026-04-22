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Cristiano Ronaldo rewrites record books as Al-Nassr sets unprecedented AFC Champions League Two milestone

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been at the center of a defining night for Al-Nassr, as the club powered past Qatar’s Al-Ahli with a 5-1 victory to reach the AFC Champions League Two final for the first time. The result marks a major milestone for the Saudi outfit, with Ronaldo and his teammates pushing deep into a competition they are now just one step away from winning.

The match began with immediate drama, as Al-Ahli threatened to seize control in the opening minutes. A penalty offered them a golden opportunity, but goalkeeper Bento produced a crucial save to deny Julian Draxler and keep the score level. Moments later, however, Al-Ahli found their breakthrough through Sekou Yansane, briefly silencing the home side.

That lead lasted only minutes, as Kingsley Coman responded with a close-range finish to restore balance and ignite the comeback. From that point on, Al-Nassr began to dictate the rhythm with authority. Angelo Gabriel turned provider and scorer, first setting up Coman before calmly finishing himself to give the club the lead midway through the first half.

The pressure never eased, and just before halftime, Coman struck again to extend the advantage. By the break, Jorge Jesus’ players had transformed a shaky start into a commanding 3-1 lead, leaving little doubt about the direction of the contest. The second half followed a familiar pattern, with Al-Nassr controlling possession and creating chances at will.

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Coman completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute, finishing calmly after another incisive pass from Angelo. Late in the game, Abdullah Al-Hamdan added a fifth goal to complete a dominant 5-1 victory, underlining the gap between the two sides.

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The record revealed

Only after the dust settled did the full significance of the result become clear. According to ESPN, Al-Nassr has become the first Saudi club to qualify for the AFC Champions League Two final, marking a historic milestone in the competition.

This achievement places the club in uncharted territory, elevating its continental standing and reinforcing its rapid evolution into a genuine force in Asian soccer. The victory now sets up a final clash against Gamba Osaka, with the trophy within touching distance. For a team still chasing its first major title since Ronaldo’s arrival, the opportunity carries enormous significance.

Ronaldo’s influence beyond goals

While Ronaldo did not find the net, his presence remained central to the team’s attacking flow. The veteran forward stretched the defense, linked play effectively, and created openings that allowed teammates to thrive in dangerous areas.

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His leadership was visible in moments of transition, urging the team forward and maintaining intensity. Even without scoring, his influence helped sustain the relentless attacking pressure that defined the performance.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Al Nassr and Al Ahli Doha faced off today in the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two semifinal. While Cristiano Ronaldo did not shine, Angelo and Kingsley Coman delivered an impressive performance, leading the crucial victory.

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After a commanding win over Al Wasl, Al Nassr face Al Ahli Doha today in the AFC Champions League 2 semifinal. Looking to end a long trophy drought, fans are closely watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s status, as his scoring impact could be decisive.

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