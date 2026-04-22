Mohamed Salah’s move to Ronaldo’s Al Nassr delayed as Jorge Jesus reportedly blocks transfer talks

Mohamed Salah has emerged as one of Al Nassr‘s primary targets following his announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season. However, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a little longer for that potential reunion to take shape, as head coach Jorge Jesus has reportedly put the brakes on any transfer discussions for the time being.

Reports from TEAMtalk revealed that Al Nassr have identified Salah as an absolute priority, driven in large part by his potential cultural impact and the commercial opportunities his signing would unlock, particularly around Egyptian television rights, a long-term strategic play for the league. While the Egyptian winger and Liverpool are expected to agree on a free departure at the end of the season, Al Nassr are not yet ready to open formal talks.

According to Saudi outlet Al-Wiam, Jorge Jesus has refused to allow negotiations over a potential Salah deal to begin until after the current season concludes. The Portuguese coach has applied that same policy to all potential transfer activity, with his stated priority being to “maintain the team’s focus” during the critical final weeks of the campaign.

Al Nassr have recently secured their place in the AFC Champions League Two final and currently sit atop the Saudi Pro League table. With the possibility of winning two trophies in the closing months of the season in his debut year at the club, Jesus is determined to keep any outside noise from disrupting the squad’s concentration at such a decisive moment.

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The same outlet, which had previously reported on Al Nassr‘s plans to integrate Cristiano Jr. into the first team for next season, noted that Ronaldo holds Salah in high regard and believes the Egyptian could bring genuine value to the squad. That said, the Portuguese star’s position largely mirrors his coach’s, prioritizing the team’s focus above all else for now.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo reaches AFC Champions League Two final with Al Nassr: When was his last continental trophy?

How would Salah fit into Al Nassr’s system?

On the financial side, a Salah move to Al Nassr appears workable. The club still has one foreign player slot available, remains backed by the Public Investment Fund, and with no transfer fee expected given Salah’s free agent status, his salary would be the primary figure to negotiate. The tactical fit, however, is a more complex question.

Jorge Jesus has predominantly deployed a 4-2-3-1 system in his first season at the club, built around Ronaldo as the focal point of the attack and anchored by a solid double pivot in front of a commanding center back pairing. As a secondary option, the Portuguese coach has also used a 4-4-2 to push more players into advanced positions while maintaining defensive structure.

Given Salah’s qualities and wealth of experience, he could be deployed as a winger or attacking midfielder on the right flank, or even as a center forward, a role he has filled effectively at Liverpool on numerous occasions. The challenge is that when everyone is fit, the frontline is already well stocked, with Sadio Mane on the left, Joao Felix as the No. 10, Kingsley Coman on the right and Ronaldo leading the line.

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That reality suggests Salah’s signing may be more of a medium-to-long-term play. Next season, both Ronaldo and Mané will be entering the final year of their respective contracts at Al Nassr, with one turning 42 and the other 35 in 2027. In that context, Salah, one of the most recognizable and commercially powerful names in the Middle East, would be well positioned to step into a leading role and carry the club’s ambitions into a new era.