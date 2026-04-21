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Neymar slammed by former Brazil player Ze Elias: ‘He acts like a child’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Santos forward Neymar.
© Miguel Schincariol/Getty ImagesSantos forward Neymar.

Neymar has recently been involved in several controversies that have overshadowed his performances on the field with Santos, as well as his chances of competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. Former player Ze Elias weighed in on the situation.

After a message posted by Neymar on social media addressing criticism he received for making a gesture interpreted as provoking fans, Ze Elias did not hold back in his assessment of the Santos forward. He acts like a child, you know? A 16-year-old kid, 15 or 16, who doesn’t have the capacity or understanding to know what he is,” the former midfielder said.

“If he knew and understood what he is and what he represents, he wouldn’t behave like that. And he’s always the victim—people are always picking on him, he’s always right and everyone else is wrong, the whole world is wrong,” Ze Elias added during an appearance on ESPN Brasil.

This incident came just days after Neymar had a heated exchange with some Santos fans who confronted him over the team’s poor results in the Brazilian Serie A. “I’m giving absolutely everything out here and you don’t respect that,” the forward said, before mocking the physical appearance of one of the fans involved in the argument.

Ze Elias playing for Inter Milan in 1998.

Ze Elias playing for Inter Milan in 1998.

Ze Elias believes Neymar should not play in the World Cup

Ze Elias’ comments were not limited to Neymar’s off-field behavior and controversies. He also took time to analyze the forward’s performances with Santos and explain why he believes it would not be a good decision to include him in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

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I no longer think about Neymar in the Brazil national team, because we have to analyze what Carlo Ancelotti is asking from the team,” the former player said. “We have to be objective, beyond emotions. In this Brazil team, Neymar would stand in midfield asking for the ball. When he does that, who does it hurt? The national team.”

Ze Elias then addressed Neymar’s current version as a player. “If the ball doesn’t move quickly today, you can’t impose yourself on opponents. Today you need speed and intensity—qualities Neymar had in the past and no longer has, the pundit explained. “His talent is unquestionable, that can’t be taught, but we have to be realistic. Now he shows flashes of brilliance—but not for the national team.”

Who is Ze Elias?

Ze Elias’ remarks are backed by his career as a player. He began with Corinthians in 1993 and later had an extensive spell in Europe, playing for clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and Genoa, among others.

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In addition, the former midfielder represented Brazil in two major tournaments: the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where he won a bronze medal, and the 1996 CONCACAF Gold Cup, in which Brazil reached the final but fell to Mexico.

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