Report: Neymar backed by Santos and Brazilian FA with plan to convince Ancelotti ahead of World Cup

With less than two months until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar does not have time to waste if he wants to secure a place on Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad. That is why Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation are reportedly doing everything possible to help him reach that goal.

“Neymar has a plan with Santos to improve both physically and technically before Ancelotti names the 26-man squad, expected on May 18,” Mundo Deportivo reported on Friday. “The idea is to carefully manage Neymar’s minutes from now on and monitor his workload to avoid any risk of injury.”

The 34-year-old forward has found a level of consistency on the pitch in recent weeks that he had not achieved in years. He played four consecutive full matches between April 11 and April 22, across the Brazilian Serie A, Copa do Brasil, and Copa Sudamericana, contributing one goal.

However, to avoid any setback that could sideline him for an extended period, Neymar will be rested and will not play in Saturday’s match against Bahia, as confirmed by Santos coach Cuca. The plan is to prioritize the Copa Sudamericana clash against San Lorenzo, set for Tuesday in Buenos Aires, where Neymar is expected to be part of the squad.

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil came in October 2023.

Neymar has strong support

While Santos are focused on delivering results across all competitions, they have also taken on the responsibility of helping Neymar return to the Brazil national team and compete in what would be his fourth World Cup. And they are not alone in that effort.

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“The star enjoys the admiration of CBF president Samir Xaud, who is a Neymar fan and whose inner circle also supports the idea of the former Barcelona player being at the World Cup,” Mundo Deportivo added. The same applies within the national team: “The locker room is also behind the star, as players like Joao Pedro and Casemiro have publicly expressed.”

Brazil’s timeline ahead of the World Cup

Although the 2026 World Cup will officially kick off on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, Brazil’s preparation timeline is even tighter. FIFA has set May 11 as the first key deadline, when each national team must submit a preliminary list of between 35 and 55 players. By May 30 at the latest, the final 26-man roster must be announced.

However, Brazil appear to be planning to make that final decision earlier. Mundo Deportivo reports that Carlo Ancelotti will confirm the final squad on May 18, leaving Neymar with less than a month to convince the coach that he deserves a place at North America 2026.

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