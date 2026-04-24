Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Report: Neymar backed by Santos and Brazilian FA with plan to convince Ancelotti ahead of World Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Carlo Ancelotti and Neymar Junior.
© Ricardo Moreira/Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesCarlo Ancelotti and Neymar Junior.

With less than two months until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar does not have time to waste if he wants to secure a place on Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad. That is why Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation are reportedly doing everything possible to help him reach that goal.

“Neymar has a plan with Santos to improve both physically and technically before Ancelotti names the 26-man squad, expected on May 18,Mundo Deportivo reported on Friday. “The idea is to carefully manage Neymar’s minutes from now on and monitor his workload to avoid any risk of injury.”

The 34-year-old forward has found a level of consistency on the pitch in recent weeks that he had not achieved in years. He played four consecutive full matches between April 11 and April 22, across the Brazilian Serie A, Copa do Brasil, and Copa Sudamericana, contributing one goal.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

However, to avoid any setback that could sideline him for an extended period, Neymar will be rested and will not play in Saturday’s match against Bahia, as confirmed by Santos coach Cuca. The plan is to prioritize the Copa Sudamericana clash against San Lorenzo, set for Tuesday in Buenos Aires, where Neymar is expected to be part of the squad.

neymar brazil

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil came in October 2023.

Neymar has strong support

While Santos are focused on delivering results across all competitions, they have also taken on the responsibility of helping Neymar return to the Brazil national team and compete in what would be his fourth World Cup. And they are not alone in that effort.

Advertisement
2026 World Cup: Estevao reportedly suffers hamstring injury, boosting Neymar Brazil hopes

see also

2026 World Cup: Estevao reportedly suffers hamstring injury, boosting Neymar Brazil hopes

The star enjoys the admiration of CBF president Samir Xaud, who is a Neymar fan and whose inner circle also supports the idea of the former Barcelona player being at the World Cup, Mundo Deportivo added. The same applies within the national team: “The locker room is also behind the star, as players like Joao Pedro and Casemiro have publicly expressed.”

Brazil’s timeline ahead of the World Cup

Although the 2026 World Cup will officially kick off on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, Brazil’s preparation timeline is even tighter. FIFA has set May 11 as the first key deadline, when each national team must submit a preliminary list of between 35 and 55 players. By May 30 at the latest, the final 26-man roster must be announced.

However, Brazil appear to be planning to make that final decision earlier. Mundo Deportivo reports that Carlo Ancelotti will confirm the final squad on May 18, leaving Neymar with less than a month to convince the coach that he deserves a place at North America 2026.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Carlo Ancelotti receives Brazil boost as Estevao reportedly set to recover from injury for 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti receives Brazil boost as Estevao reportedly set to recover from injury for 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has been handed with a significant boost at the Brazil national team as Estevao is reportedly expected to fully recover from his injury prior to the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti pinpoints key problem behind Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualification disaster

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti pinpoints key problem behind Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualification disaster

As the dust settles on another painful World Cup qualification collapse, the voice of one of the game’s most respected figures has cut through the noise.

Carlo Ancelotti is ‘the best that could have happened’ to Brazil, claims icon Filipe Luis

Carlo Ancelotti is ‘the best that could have happened’ to Brazil, claims icon Filipe Luis

Brazil former star Filipe Luis highlighted the importance of Carlo Ancelotti at this crucial moment.

Neymar warned as Carlo Ancelotti reveals one key condition Santos’ captain must meet to earn Brazil recall for 2026 World Cup

Neymar warned as Carlo Ancelotti reveals one key condition Santos’ captain must meet to earn Brazil recall for 2026 World Cup

In the middle of growing speculation, Ancelotti made his stance unmistakably clear regarding Neymar’s path back into the squad.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo