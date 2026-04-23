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Lionel Messi challenges Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League milestone with Al-Nassr as Inter Miami extends unbeaten MLS run

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

The race for dominance across continents has taken a fascinating turn as Lionel Messi continues to push boundaries in MLS, while Cristiano Ronaldo sets the standard in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Both clubs are moving with purpose this season, and the parallels between their journeys are becoming harder to ignore.

Ronaldo’s influence has driven Al-Nassr to remarkable consistency, while Messi’s presence is quietly shaping a strong campaign for Inter Miami. The numbers are beginning to tell a story of two icons still defining excellence in different leagues.

At Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has helped establish a level of consistency that few teams can match. The club’s 15-match winning streak in the Saudi Pro League stands as a defining achievement, built on discipline, experience, and relentless focus.

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Even at 41, Ronaldo remains central to everything the team does. He has scored 24 league goals this season, but his impact goes beyond finishing, influencing teammates and dictating the rhythm of matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

His mentality has been crucial during difficult moments. In one recent game, despite illness, he still featured and contributed, underlining the commitment that has shaped Al-Nassr’s title push.

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Culture built around winning

The success of Al-Nassr is not accidental, and Ronaldo’s presence has elevated standards across the squad. Training intensity, match preparation, and in-game discipline have all improved, creating an environment where consistency becomes the expectation.

Teammates benefit from the attention he draws on the pitch. Players like Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Kingsley Coman find more space, while the overall attacking structure becomes more dynamic.

This combination of leadership and performance has turned Al-Nassr into one of the most feared sides in the league. Their winning streak reflects both individual brilliance and collective belief.

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ronaldo simakan mane al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Simakan and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr

Messi responds in MLS with own unbeaten run

Across the Atlantic, Messi is leading Inter Miami through a strong run of form that is beginning to mirror that same consistency. The latest step came in a controlled 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, where the team showed patience before striking late.

Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez delivered the decisive goals, both arriving in the final stages of the match. Messi played the full game and influenced the tempo, even without finding the net himself.

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Thus, the Herons have extended their unbeaten run in the MLS to eight matches, collecting five wins and three draws during that stretch. This consistency has lifted the club to 18 points after nine matches, placing it firmly in second position in its conference. It may not yet match Ronaldo’s record-breaking run in Saudi Arabia, but it places Messi’s side on a similar trajectory.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo on alert as new report claims Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus now keen on Mohamed Salah, but one obstacle must be resolved first

Cristiano Ronaldo on alert as new report claims Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus now keen on Mohamed Salah, but one obstacle must be resolved first

Speculation is growing around Al-Nassr as Cristiano Ronaldo watches developments closely, with coach Jorge Jesus now reportedly pushing for a blockbuster move involving soon-to-be free-agent Mohamed Salah.

Cristiano Ronaldo watches tension boil over as teammate Inigo Martinez explodes in furious row with boss Jorge Jesus: How it affects the defender’s future at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo watches tension boil over as teammate Inigo Martinez explodes in furious row with boss Jorge Jesus: How it affects the defender’s future at Al-Nassr

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Kylian Mbappe can only go higher after breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut-season record at Real Madrid, says Pogba

Paul Pogba has backed Kylian Mbappe, claiming that he can only go higher after breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring debut in his first season at Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah’s move to Ronaldo’s Al Nassr delayed as Jorge Jesus reportedly blocks transfer talks

Mohamed Salah’s move to Ronaldo’s Al Nassr delayed as Jorge Jesus reportedly blocks transfer talks

Mohamed Salah will have to wait on the possibility to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr as head coach Jorge Jesus has reportedly blocked the transfer talks.

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