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BRAZIL'S SERIE A
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Neymar ruled out of Santos’ next Brazilian Serie A game, coach Cuca confirms

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Neymar Junior of Santos looks on during a Brasileirao 2026 match.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos looks on during a Brasileirao 2026 match.

Santos are in a difficult situation in the Brazilian Serie A, not far from the relegation zone. However, for their upcoming match against Bahia, Neymar will not be included in the squad, as confirmed by head coach Cuca.

It’s a different kind of match. There’s no time to rest. Neymar will not play on Saturday so he can be in better condition for Argentina, which is a decisive game for us, Cuca said during the press conference following Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against Coritiba in the Copa do Brasil.

As the coach explained, the decision to leave Neymar out of the squad for Saturday’s match against Bahia is not related to an injury or a tactical call, but rather to prioritize his physical condition ahead of Santos’ biggest current objective.

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Just three days after facing Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A, they will travel to Buenos Aires to take on San Lorenzo on Matchday 3 of the Copa Sudamericana. There, Santos will be almost forced to get a positive result if they want to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stages alive.

Santos coach Cuca.

Santos coach Cuca.

After losing to Deportivo Cuenca in Ecuador and drawing at home against Recoleta FC of Paraguay, Neymar’s team sit at the bottom of Group D standings. They now face a tough challenge, as they will visit the Argentine side, which currently leads the group with four points.

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Santos compete on three fronts

The urgency to secure a good result in the Copa Sudamericana is Santos’ main priority right now, but it is not the only front they must handle. In the Brazilian league, their situation is far from ideal, as they sit 15th in the standings with just three wins in 12 matches, only one point above the relegation zone.

They are also competing in the Copa do Brasil. In that competition, they drew 0-0 at home against Coritiba this Wednesday in the first leg of the fifth round. They still have time to focus on the decisive return leg, which will be played on May 13.

Neymar needs playing time to convince Ancelotti

Cuca’s decision to rest Neymar in order to prioritize the Copa Sudamericana match against San Lorenzo makes sense from Santos’ perspective, but it may not be ideal for the forward. He needs to play as many matches as possible to prove he is in good physical and competitive form, and thus improve his chances of earning a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad for Brazil.

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Considering that competitions in Brazil will pause at the end of May ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Santos have just 11 matches remaining across all competitions. With his absence confirmed for Saturday’s game against Bahia, Neymar will have, at best, 10 more matches to convince Ancelotti before the final squad decision is made.

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