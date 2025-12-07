Trending topics:
Mohamed Salah’s anger accelerates plans: Liverpool reportedly chase Premier League rising star as replacement

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool arrives to Elland Road stadium.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool arrives to Elland Road stadium.

Mohamed Salah has struggled to shine at the start of the 2025-26 season, remaining one of the most criticized players on Coach Arne Slot’s team. Liverpool have secured only one win in their last five games, which raises doubts about the project’s stability. To further complicate matters, Salah’s recent three consecutive substitutions sparked his frustration, prompting the Reds to accelerate their plan and reportedly pursue an emerging Premier League star.

Despite having just signed a long-term contract extension with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has had a rather inconsistent start to the season. In 19 games, he has scored only five goals and contributed three assists, falling far short of his performance last season. Given this and the team’s poor results, the Egyptian star has been relegated him to the bench for the last three consecutive games, causing an eager after the last match.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have identified Antoine Semenyo, the AFC Bournemouth star, as one of their primary targets. With a reported £65 million release clause (approximately $86.7 million), the Reds view him as a reliable option should the Egyptian depart. However, his arrival in January 2026 hinges on a brief window of opportunity, as the Cherries will request enough time to secure his replacement in advance.

Even though Semenyo’s arrival was initially planned for the summer of 2026, recent comments by Salah, as reported by English media, could expedite the Ghanaian’s signing. If the 33-year-old star opts to depart in January 2026, the Reds might advance their pursuit of Antoine, whom they regard as one of the Premier League’s top wingers, despite his record of only 6 goals and 3 assists in 15 matches during the 2025–26 season.

AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates a goal.

Antoine Semenyo might also be tempted by multiple Premier League teams

Antoine Semenyo has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top wingers, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 42 games during the 2024-25 season. In the current season, the Ghanaian star remains crucial for Bournemouth, offering scoring, assisting, and a key dribbler that opens space for teammates. Given his impact, Liverpool may face intense competition, as several Premier League clubs reportedly vie for his arrival.

Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

Will Arne Slot be fired? Liverpool coach opens up on his future after heavy Champions League and Premier League losses

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur each made a formal offer to Bournemouth in the summer of 2025 for Antoine Semenyo, valued at £50 million (approximately $66.7 million), but the club rejected these offers. Nevertheless, both teams reportedly continue to monitor his situation closely and are considering making another formal bid in 2026 for his services, potentially jeopardizing the Ghanaian’s move to Liverpool.

With three English teams eager to welcome him, Semenyo might choose her next destination based on the role he would play in the squad and the competitions the team participates in. Given this, Liverpool could have a slight advantage if Antoine arrives in January 2026, as he could be key to regaining the top positions in the Premier League and competing for the Champions League, securing a crucial role in Arne Slot’s lineup after a potential Salah’s departure.

