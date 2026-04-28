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Mohamed Salah’s season with Liverpool ends after injury, Egypt director says ahead of World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah raised concern after being forced off in Liverpool‘s most recent match against Crystal Palace, with the 2026 World Cup now less than two months away. Egypt‘s national team director Ibrahim Hassan has since addressed the situation, indicating that Salah’s season with Liverpool is effectively over.

Last Saturday, Liverpool hosted Crystal Palace in Matchday 34 of the 2025-26 Premier League, with the Reds looking to secure their UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. In the 59th minute, with Liverpool leading 2-0, Salah pulled up with an issue and was replaced by Jeremie Frimpong.

With Salah visibly touching the back of his left leg on the touchline, coach Arne Slot was asked about the severity of the problem after the match. “We simply don’t know, but what we do know is the season is in four weeks over, so there are not a lot of games being played. We have to wait and see how his injury is and if he is able to return to play. Let’s hope for the best and that he is available in the last part,” Slot said at his post-match press conference.

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However, Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan provided a more definitive update in comments to Reuters. “He has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment,” the former right back confirmed, an assessment that would bring Salah’s time on the pitch for Liverpool to a close for the season.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is helped by teammate Dominik Szoboszlai as he reacts with an injury.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is helped by teammate Dominik Szoboszlai as he reacts with an injury.

Liverpool have not issued a formal update on Salah’s condition since the Palace match, treading carefully around what may well have been the final appearance of one of the club’s greatest ever players. With Liverpool’s last Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 season against Brentford scheduled for Sunday, May 24, only a rapid recovery against the clock could give Salah a farewell appearance at Anfield.

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Salah expected to be fit for the 2026 World Cup

With Egypt’s director pointing to a four-week recovery timeline, Salah’s World Cup participation does not appear to be in jeopardy, even if his Liverpool farewell proves anticlimactic. Egypt are set to open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Belgium on June 15, by which point the Egyptian star is expected to have fully recovered from the hamstring tear.

The more pressing question surrounds the warm-up schedule ahead of the tournament. Egypt have a friendly against Brazil lined up for June 6, which could serve as a fitness test for Salah, though his involvement is likely to be carefully managed and limited to avoid any risk of aggravating the injury before the competition begins.

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