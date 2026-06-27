Uzbekistan’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with DR Congo

The definitive 2026 World Cup group-stage finale for Group K brings a high-stakes tactical battle as Uzbekistan target their first competitive points on the global stage. Competing in their historic first-ever tournament cycle, the Asian representatives are desperate to secure a positive result before concluding their baseline bracket schedule.

Currently, Uzbekistan occupies the 57th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with a coefficient score of 1,432.84 points.

Standing directly across the pitch is a physical African squad that holds a slight technical advantage on the global ladder. DR Congo sits at the 46th spot worldwide on the official Inside FIFA leaderboard, maintaining 1,472.37 ranking points. This leaves a narrow gap of just 11 places separating the two sides as they prepare to battle for tournament survival.

Group K standings and global rank

The positioning of all four nations within this section shows a clear divide between the top-seeded powerhouses and the chasing pack. While Colombia and Portugal have dictated the upper half of the pool, tonight’s head-to-head match functions as a direct battle to reshape the lower standings.

The table below outlines the current Group K records alongside international ranks:

Group K standings and global rank

Country FIFA Rank Points Goal difference Colombia 11th 6 +3 Portugal 8th 4 +5 DR Congo 46th 1 -1 Uzbekistan 57th 0 -7

Historical context

A deeper look at Uzbekistan’s international trajectory highlights their steady, modern rise within the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The nation recorded its absolute lowest historical floor back in November 1996, when a difficult post-independence transition period saw them drop to 119th in the world.

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Conversely, their absolute competitive peak arrived in 2006, when an extraordinary generation briefly pushed the team to an all-time high of 45th globally.

Because the FIFA calculation matrix heavily weights match outcomes based on the rank proximity of the competing sides, Uzbekistan stands to gain an immediate coefficient boost with a victory tonight.