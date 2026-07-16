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Harry Kane says England are missing ‘that final piece of the jigsaw’ after another World Cup disappointment

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Kane shared a post on social media
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesKane shared a post on social media

With the early ending of the 2026 World Cup for England based on what they expected, Harry Kane described how he felt after the elimination against Argentina with a lengthy post on social media.

Kane put: “I know the expectations are high and rightly so, we’ve been knocking on the door for 8 years now but again are missing that final piece of the jigsaw! That’s where we have to go away, process it and find a way to get better.”

Even if the plan didn’t help Kane in the semifinal, the forward had been a huge presence for England with six goals, including two goals to rescue them against DR Congo in the round of 32 when things weren’t going great for them.

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The full message

No words are big enough right now to overcome this empty feeling in the stomach. We were close, really close to another final but it wasn’t enough. We’ve given everything over these last 7 weeks and to fall short is hard to take!

I know the expectations are high and rightly so, we’ve been knocking on the door for 8 years now but again are missing that final piece of the jigsaw! That’s where we have to go away, process it and find a way to get better. I’m so proud of the boys and what we have shown throughout this tournament – some tough games and tough environments that we have overcome.

England captain Harry Kane devastated after World Cup loss to Argentina: ‘To fall short like we did today is just gutting’

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England captain Harry Kane devastated after World Cup loss to Argentina: ‘To fall short like we did today is just gutting’

Some memories that will stay with us players and I’m sure you fans for a long time! Going for glory doesn’t always mean you will get it. You have to fight for it, get knocked down, pick yourself up and go again and that’s what we will do, there’s no other way but to keep believing and keeping pushing.

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Thank you to every single fan that travelled and showed their support in the stadiums. Thank you to every fan back home for believing in us. Thank you to the boys and staff for everything you have given. As always Win or lose, we learn and go again!

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