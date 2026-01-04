How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
Match Overview
A blockbuster Premier League showdown headlines the weekend as two traditional heavyweights collide with major implications at both ends of the table. Sitting third, Manchester City enter the match knowing three points could lift them above Aston Villa while tightening the title race with Arsenal at the summit.
Standing in their way is a surging Chelsea side in fifth place, fully engaged in the battle for a Champions League spot and eager to make a statement against one of the league’s elite. With championship aspirations and top-four ambitions intersecting, this matchup has all the ingredients of a must-watch contest.
