Rodri complains about the schedule amid Manchester City’s stretch of matches: ‘We stop or I don’t make it to 32’

The best teams in the world all have one thing in common: they play the most matches. That also means their top players, who also represent their countries, do not get much rest. That is the case with Manchester City’s most important player, Rodrigo Hernández.

The Spaniard has been the most irreplaceable piece in Pep Guardiola’s team. With him on the field, Manchester City went 50 matches without a loss. When he was out injured, they looked vulnerable. The midfielder may be one of those players who always plays, but that comes at a cost.

Rodri said in an interview with DAZN: “We stop or I don’t make it to 32. You have to know how to manage the workload because the body has a limit and we all have an expiration date. When the Euro ended, I had a huge level of fatigue after five or six years of reaching every final. More than physically, I did not know how to deal with that mentally in the following years.”

Rodri on his injury

Rodri had a spectacular year in 2023 when he helped Manchester City finally win the Champions League, scoring the only goal in the final against Inter to complete the treble. Despite that huge team achievement, he followed it up with an even better individual year, which earned him the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri is also important for Spain (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The following year was full of emotions for the Spanish midfielder, as he was part of the Spain team that won the European Championship. However, a knee injury in September forced him to miss almost every match for his club until he returned in May.

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Speaking about what the torn ACL meant to the 29-year-old midfielder, Rodri said: “I touched the sky, I reached the highest point I could have reached. It was a moment I used to recharge and get some oxygen.”

Guardiola’s pressure

While Rodri seems like one of the calmest players these days, his arrival at Manchester City in 2019 was not easy. The 62.5 million pounds the English club paid Atletico Madrid for his release clause, along with Guardiola being the manager, put some pressure on him.

Rodri said: “I felt pressure because I was at a mega club. The transfer was a big bet. It was a responsibility because of the trust they put in me. The number 6 position in this team under Guardiola was the most important one. Everything revolved around that. It was a position where you had to understand the most concepts, and I had to learn fast.”

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