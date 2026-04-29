How to watch LAFC vs Toluca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LAFC vs Toluca on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO LAFC vs Toluca WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup WHEN 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT • Wednesday, April 29, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, DirecTV Stream, FS1, TUDN, UniMás and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match overview

Everything points to a must-watch semifinal as Toluca and Los Angeles FC collide with a place in the final hanging in the balance. Toluca enter in ruthless form after dismantling LA Galaxy by a 7-2 aggregate scoreline, winning both legs with authority.

On the other hand, LAFC punched their ticket by taking down Cruz Azul 4-1 over two games. With both teams firing on all cylinders, this matchup shapes up as a high-tempo, attack-minded battle packed with intensity—make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch LAFC vs Toluca and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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