Lionel Messi to get additional squad boost: Inter Miami keeps building as Brazilian defender nears arrival

Lionel Messi is set to begin 2026 with yet another reinforcement arriving at Inter Miami, as the MLS Cup holder continues to reshape its squad with clear intent. The Florida-based club has already made decisive moves in the market, strengthening key areas around its superstar captain, and another addition from South America now appears imminent. With the Argentine superstar still at the center of the project, Inter Miami is methodically building a roster designed not just to compete, but to control matches throughout a long season.

The MLS Cup winner has wasted no time signaling its ambition. After lifting the trophy in December, the Herons immediately turned toward reinforcing the squad ahead of the 2026 season. Defensive solidity has been a clear priority.

The club has already confirmed the arrival of right-back Facundo Mura on a long-term deal through June 2029, while former Premier League left-back Sergio Reguilon was secured earlier on a contract running until December 2027. In goal, Miami is also reported to have locked in a new starting goalkeeper, underlining a clear desire to stabilize the spine of the team.

According to reports from Globoesporte, negotiations are advanced for Inter Miami to bring in Micael on an initial loan deal with an option to buy. Palmeiras and the MLS side are finalizing the structure of the agreement, which is expected to include a purchase clause designed to recoup Palmeiras’ original investment.

Micael of Palmeiras controls the ball

The 25-year-old has struggled for consistent minutes since returning to Brazil in 2025, after spending three seasons in the United States with the Houston Dynamo between 2022 and 2024. Since joining the Green and White at the end of February, he has featured in 28 matches, including appearances at the 2025 Club World Cup, but fell out of the regular starting rotation by May.

Why Micael would offer Inter Miami

From Miami’s perspective, the logic is layered. Micael offers something the squad currently lacks in abundance: a natural left-footed center back, a profile often prized for balance in build-up play. His previous MLS experience also reduces the adaptation risk, making him a lower-cost, lower-risk addition with upside.

Under coach Javier Mascherano, Miami relied heavily on the pairing of Maxi Falcon and Noah Allen during their playoff run. While that duo delivered, a long season across MLS and continental competitions demands rotation and depth.

The club’s growing South American pipeline is no accident. It continues to identify players who combine pedigree with adaptability, especially those familiar with MLS demands. Adding the Brazilian defender would follow that pattern perfectly.