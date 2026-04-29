Julian Alvarez reportedly receives positive injury update after surpassing Lionel Messi in UCL goalscoring record

Julian Alvarez made headlines on Wednesday for two very different reasons, finding the net against Arsenal before being forced off with an injury. Despite the concern that followed his exit, reports have emerged with an encouraging update on the striker’s condition, and he did so after eclipsing a Lionel Messi record in the UEFA Champions League.

With Atletico Madrid searching for an equalizer in the second half, Marcos Llorente won a penalty after the ball struck Ben White’s hand in the box, and Alvarez stepped up to convert in the 56th minute. The mood quickly shifted in the 74th minute, however, when Eberechi Eze landed heavily on Alvarez’s knee and ankle after a challenge, sending the Argentine to the ground in obvious discomfort. He was replaced by Alex Baena in the 78th minute.

Despite visibly showing concern on the substitutes’ bench, Argentine journalist and insider Gaston Edul has confirmed that Alvarez’s situation is “nothing to worry about.” The striker came off due to a momentary twist and will undergo further testing, but the early indications point to a minor issue rather than anything more significant.

Head coach Diego Simeone also addressed Alvarez’s condition in his post-match comments on Movistar+. “They will perform a test on Thursday to see what the issue is. We hope it’s as minor as possible,” he said, before adding in the press conference that he expects the Argentine to be available for the second leg.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid is challenged by Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice of Arsenal.

Simeone also shed light on the broader injury situation within the squad following the first leg. “Giuliano had a collision with Piero Hincapie at the start, a blow to the waist that was bothering him a lot. Let’s hope that is also minor. Alexander Sorloth said his leg was bothering him during the warmup, and we protected him so as not to force anything,” the coach said.

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Alvarez surpasses Messi’s record in the Champions League

With 10 goals and four assists in 14 games, Alvarez is in the midst of his finest personal run in the Champions League, and his fitness for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium next Tuesday will be crucial for Atletico’s hopes of reaching the final. In the process, he has also left a significant mark in the record books.

His goal against Arsenal made Julian Alvarez the fastest Argentine player to reach 25 Champions League goals, achieving the milestone in 41 games. Lionel Messi had previously held that mark, having taken 42 matches to reach the same tally during his time at Barcelona.

Messi remains far ahead at the summit of the all-time Champions League scoring chart for Argentine players, with an extraordinary 129 goals in 163 appearances. Di Stefano sits second with 49 and Sergio Agüero third with 41, but Alvarez has now climbed into a share of fourth place with 25 goals, level with Hernan Crespo, who needed 65 games, and Lautaro Martinez, who took 66 appearances to reach the same mark, a testament not only to Alvarez’s elite form but to his growing legacy in Argentine soccer history.

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