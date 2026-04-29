Cristiano Ronaldo fires six-word warning shot at Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal after scoring 970th goal and edging closer to first Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shape the Saudi Pro League title race with Al-Nassr, as momentum builds toward a decisive end to the season. The club’s latest victory over Al-Ahli reinforced its dominance, while the Portuguese forward once again stood at the center of a result that pushed the title closer. In the aftermath, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a six-word warning message to rivals Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal.

That message came after another defining night in Riyadh, where Al-Nassr strengthened its grip on the top of the table and extended a remarkable run of form. Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ahli 2-0 in a match that had far more weight than the scoreline alone suggests. The club moved eight points clear of Al-Hilal and 13 ahead of Al-Ahli, creating a gap that now places it firmly in control of the title race.

The breakthrough came in the 76th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo rose highest to meet a Joao Felix corner and directed a powerful header into the net. The finish broke a tight contest and shifted the momentum entirely in favor of the home side.

Al-Ahli had earlier threatened through Merih Demiral and Riyad Mahrez, but neither opportunity changed the rhythm of the match. Once Ronaldo struck, the game tilted decisively toward Al-Nassr’s control.

Kingsley Coman added the second goal in the 90th minute after a sharp attacking sequence that exposed Al-Ahli on the break. The finish confirmed a result built on patience rather than sustained attacking pressure. This result also extended the Knight of Najd’s winning run to 20 consecutive matches in all competitions, a streak that has become central to its title push.

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The message that summed up the moment

After the final whistle, the tone of confidence became even clearer. Ronaldo took to social media with a short but powerful statement: “YALLA [Let’s go in Arabic]!! WE ARE AL NASSR!!” The six-word message carried more than celebration. It felt like a signal to both Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal that the title race is slipping away, and that Al-Nassr believes the job is nearly complete.

Historic milestone for Ronaldo

The goal itself added another layer to Ronaldo’s legacy. It marked the 970th goal of his professional career, a number that continues to underline his longevity and consistency at the highest level. He also reached 25 league goals for the season, maintaining his push for another Golden Boot.

With nine goals in his last nine matches, his form has arrived at exactly the right moment for Al-Nassr’s title charge. What’s more, Al-Nassr’s victory created a clearer separation at the top of the Saudi Pro League table. With only a handful of matches remaining, the club now controls its own destiny in the race for the championship.

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Al-Hilal remains mathematically in contention, but the gap places significant pressure on any remaining fixtures. Al-Ahli, despite a strong form earlier in the season, now sit further back and face an increasingly difficult path.