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Luis Suarez sanctioned by MLS: Is he available for Inter Miami vs Orlando City?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLuis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami star Luis Suarez was sanctioned by Major League Soccer this week, just days before the Herons face Orlando City in a key league matchup between Florida rivals. However, the decision will not prevent the Uruguayan forward from being available.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 72nd minute of Miami’s match against the New England Revolution on April 25,” MLS said in a statement published on its official website.

The incident took place during Inter Miami’s most recent match, a 1-1 draw against the Revs at Nu Stadium on Matchday 10 of the MLS season. Suarez was in the starting lineup and played the full 90 minutes.

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In the second half, with the score at 1-0 in favor of the visitors, the forward attempted to deceive referee Rubiel Vazquez in hopes of earning a penalty to level the match, but was unsuccessful. However, minutes later, German Berterame scored to secure a point for Inter Miami at home.

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Luis Suárez #9.

Suarez was not the only player penalized. “The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United midfielder Matti Peltola for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 30th minute of D.C.’s match against Orlando City on April 25,” the statement added.

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Suarez has played a limited role this season

The sanction issued to Luis Suarez is purely financial, meaning he remains eligible for Saturday’s match against Orlando City. It will be up to head coach Guillermo Hoyos to decide whether to keep the Uruguayan forward in the starting lineup or return him to the bench.

So far in the 2026 season, Suarez has made seven appearances for Inter Miami. One came in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC, while the other six were in MLS, where he has scored two goals.

However, the 39-year-old striker has played a secondary role for most of the year. He has started just two of those seven matches—a 0-0 draw against Charlotte FC when Javier Mascherano was still the coach, and last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against New England Revolution. He has also remained on the bench without featuring in four matches.

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Other Inter Miami players sanctioned

Luis Suarez joins a list of Inter Miami players who have been sanctioned by MLS in recent weeks. Facundo Mura was also fined for simulation during the Herons’ win over Real Salt Lake in a similar incident, while Yannick Bright received an additional one-match suspension following his red card against Colorado Rapids for racist remarks.

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